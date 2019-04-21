Biotech stocks are on track to extend their losses, bucking the positive broader market sentiment. The week saw Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and negative clinical readouts from companies such as TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE).

Conversely, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) kickstarted big pharma earnings season with a bang.

The following are some of the key catalysts of the unfolding week for biotech investors to watch:

Conferences

5th International Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders: April 22-23 in Rome, Italy

13th International Conference on Tissue Science, Engineering, Regenerative Medicine & Bio Banking: April 24-25 in Vancouver, British Columbia

International Conference on Gastroenterology and Hepatology: April 24-25 in Budapest, Hungary

11th World Congress For Hair Research of the European Hair Research Society: April 24-27 in Sitges, Barcelona, Spain

28th Annual Scientific and Clinical Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists: April 24-28 in Los Angeles, California

6th International Conference on Depression, Anxiety and Stress Management: April 25-26 in London

14th International Conference on Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine: April 25-27 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

7th International Conference and Exhibition on Bacteriology & Antibiotics: April 26-27 in Vancouver

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is likely to rule on AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)'s risankizumab that is being evaluated for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Clinical Trial Readouts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) is due to present Phase 2a data for CTP-543, which is being evaluated for Alopecia areata, at the 11th World Congress For Hair Research. The presentation is scheduled for 7 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 25. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that invariably results in complete hair loss.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) is scheduled to present at 2 p.m. Eastern on Friday, April 26 with already released Phase 3 data for its thyroid eye disease treatment teprotumumab. The company's presentation is to be made at the 28th Annual Scientific and Clinical Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

Earnings

Tuesday, April 23

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) (after the market close)

(NYSE: EW) (after the market close) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) (after the market close)

Wednesday, April 24

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BSX) (before the market open) Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BIIB) (before the market open) Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) (before the market open)

Thursday, April 25

AbbVie Inc (before the market open)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALXN) (before the market open) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BMY) (before the market open) Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BAX) (before the market open) AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close) Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the market close) Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (after the market close)

Friday, April 26

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) (before the market open)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT)

(NASDAQ: GNFT) Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL)

Related Links:

Mustang Bio Gallops Higher On Positive Gene Therapy Results For Deadly 'Bubble Boy Disease'

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa To Debut, Mustang Bio Skyrockets, AngioDynamics Sheds Portfolio