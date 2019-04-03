Scientific instrument maker BRUKER Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) announced Wednesday that it purchased RAVE LLC's semiconductor mask repair and cleaning business.

What Happened

Billerica, Massachusetts-based Bruker said RAVE is a leading provider of nanomachining and laser photomask repair equipment that saw revenue of $25 million in 2018.

The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed. The acquired RAVE business will continue to operate in Delray Beach, Florida, according to Bruker.

RAVE has a strong reputation for its nanoprobe- and laser-based photomask repair products as well as CO2 cryo-cleaning technology for photomask and wafer applications, according to Wednesday's press release.

Why It’s Important

"The control of pattern defects is the most critical issue for production of high-end photomasks with decreasing feature size and increasing mask complexity, RAVE CEO Barry Hopkins said in a statement.

"We are excited to now be able to take advantage of Bruker's unrivalled AFM expertise and global sales and service reach to take the next step in supporting the semiconductor industry's technology roadmap."

What’s Next

The RAVE business is now part opf Bruker's semiconductor metrology division, according to Bruker.

Bruker shares were trading up 1.45 percent at $39.09 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Photo by Peellden/Wikimedia.