AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN)

(NYSE: AZN) BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)

(NASDAQ: BDSI) Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK)(Following planned interim analysis, the company along with partner Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (announced a large-scale Phase 3 study evaluating their cardiac myosin activator omecamtiv mecarbil in 8000 heart failure patients will continue unchanged.)

(NASDAQ: CYTK)(Following planned interim analysis, the company along with partner (NASDAQ: AMGN) (announced a large-scale Phase 3 study evaluating their cardiac myosin activator omecamtiv mecarbil in 8000 heart failure patients will continue unchanged.) Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY)

(NYSE: RDY) Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS)

(NYSE: GKOS) Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND)

(NASDAQ: MLND) Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)

(NASDAQ: KIDS) Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)

(NYSE: QGEN) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)

(NASDAQ: VCYT) XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT)

(NASDAQ: XBIT) Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week lows on March 20)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO)

(NASDAQ: ARPO) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT)

(NASDAQ: AIMT) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX)

(NASDAQ: DVAX) Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)

(NASDAQ: EVGN) G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX)

(NASDAQ: GTHX) resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) (priced its common stock offering of 7.2 million shares at $6.95 per share)

Stocks In Focus

Biogen, Eisai To Discontinue Phase 3 ENGAGE, EMERGE Trials Of Aducanumab In Alzheimer's

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 27.6 percent Thursday morning after the company said "independent data monitoring committee advises aducanumab unlikely to meet primary endpoints, leading to decision to discontinue the trials."

Jazz' Drug To Treat Excessive Sleepiness Approved

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) said the FDA approved its Sunosi, chemically solriamfetol, which is indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. It has been approved for a once-daily regimen of dose strengths 75mg and 150mg for patients with narcolepsy and 37.5mg, 75mg, and 150 mg for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, the company said.

The stock rose 1.44 percent to $135.50 in after-hours trading.

Galapagos Announces Share Capital Increase Due to Warrant Exercise

GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) announced an increase in its share capital due to exercising of warrants. The company said it issued 149,370 new ordinary shares March 20, for a total capital increase of 3.481 million euros.

The stock was slipping 0.65 percent to $102.57 in premarket trading.

Portola Co-Founder Retires

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) said Charles Homcy, co-founder of the company and its CEO until April 2010, has announced his intention to retire from the board. Portola said Homcy will remain in a consultancy role to its President and CEO Scott Garland during the transition period.

The stock rose 3.25 percent to $34 in after-hours trading.

Cellular Biomedicine Announces Common Stock Offering

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) said it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All the shares are to be sold by the company, with the net proceeds to be used for preclinical studies, clinical trials, continued technology platform development, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The stock fell 7.64 percent to $16.80 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Earnings

Aptinyx Inc NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: APTX) (before the market open)

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX) (before the market open)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) (after the market close)