Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE), a nanocap biotech company focused on developing therapies for women's health, is enjoying a moment in the spotlight thanks to positive results for its vaginally administered tamoxifen.

What Happened

Dare Bioscience said Monday its DARE-VVA1, a proprietary formulation of tamoxifen for vaginal administration being evaluated as a potential treatment option for vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) in patients with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer, showed significant improvements in reducing vaginal pH and vaginal dryness without significant systemic absorption of tamoxifen.

Oral tamoxifen is already approved by the FDA as a treatment for hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer.

The results were based on data from four healthy postmenopausal women with VVA, who self-administered vaginal suppository containing tamoxifen 20mg, doses daily for one week followed by twice weekly for three months.

The findings were published in the journal "Clinical and Experimental Obstetrics and Gynecology."

Why It's Important

Dare Bioscience holds exclusive worldwide rights to U.S. and Japan patents covering the use and delivery of DARE-VVA1 for VVA, and a U.S. patent covering composition, use and delivery of DARE-VVA1 for VVA.

"If successful, DARE-VVA1 could be the first and only vaginally administered tamoxifen product approved by the FDA for the treatment of VVA in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer patients," the company said in a press release.

Dare Bioscience shares were soaring 130 percent to $2.12 on about 450 times their average volume.

