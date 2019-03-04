Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) will be researching the efficacy of cannabinoids in treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in partnership with the NHL Alumni Association and NEEKA Health Canada.

What Happened

The NHLAA and NEEKA Enterprises, a health care company, will work together to assess whether cannabis combined with other treatments can help with certain impairments in athletes developed as a result of past concussions, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorders and progressive dementia from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The study will be randomized double-blind and will include around 100 former players. It will be led by NEEKA founder Dr. Amin Kassam, who will be joined by Dr. Richard Rovin, both experts in neuroscience, molecular cell signaling, brain mapping and clinical trial design.

Why This Is Important

It's estimated that between 1.6 million and 3.8 million athletes suffer from sports-related concussions each year. Among these, 10 percent to 15 percent develop chronic post-concussion symptoms that can affect their ability to function and interact with their families and friends.

This study is important because it might help former athletes and be a game-changer.

The study is scheduled to begin in summer 2019 and will take one year. The results of the research could also fuel further initiatives that investigate the potential of CBD as a treatment for people recovering from brain injuries.

