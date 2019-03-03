Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2019 9:41am   Comments
It was an event-filled one for biotech stocks, with the release of a slew of earnings, presentations of clinical trial results and M&A news flow.

Now, here are the upcoming week's key biotech catalysts.

Conferences

  • 20th World Congress on Gastroenterology - March 4-5, in Berlin, Germany
  • 18th International Conference on Nephrology & Urology - March 4-5, in Berlin
  • 24th Annual meet on Surgical Oncology - March 4-5, in Paris, France
  • 10th Molecular Immunology & Immunogenetics Congress - March 4-5, in Barcelona, Spain
  • Credit Suisse 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – March 5-6, in London
  • 32nd Euro Congress on Cancer Science & Therapy - March 7-8, in Barcelona
  • 5th International Conference on Mental Health and Human Resilience - March 7-8, 2019 Barcelona

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is likely to rule on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen's treatment-resistant drug Esketamine Monday. A FDA panel that reviewed the investigational drug voted 14-2 in favor of its benefit-risk profile.

Clinical Trial Results

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) is due to release additional preliminary Phase 3 data for Vicinium, its treatment candidate for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer Monday.

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) will release additional interim Phase 2 data for its non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy candidate Mavacamten Monday.

Earnings

Monday, March 4

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open)
  • Sesen Bio (before the market open)
  • Myokardia (before the market open)
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the market close)
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) (after the market close)
  • Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) (after the market close)

Tuesday, March 5

  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) (before the market open)
  • Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) (before the market open)
  • Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (before the market open)
  • Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) (after the market close)
  • BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) (after the market close)
  • Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (after the market close)

Wednesday, March 6

  • GlycoMimetics IncNASDAQ: (GLYC) (before the market open)
  • Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) (before the market open)
  • OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open)
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (after the market close)
  • Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) (after the market close)
  • CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close)
  • Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) (after the market close)

See Also: Analysts Laud Sarepta's 'Increasingly Active' Gene Therapy Clinical Development

Thursday, March 7

  • Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) (before the market open)
  • Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open)
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) (before the market open)
  • Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) (before the market open)
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) (after the market close)
  • Kindred Biosciences Inc N(ASDAQ: KIN) (after the market close)
  • Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (OTC: PURE) (after the market close)
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the market close)
  • Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) (after the market close)
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the market close)
  • Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV (after the market close)
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (after the market close)
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the market close)
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM)
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX)

Friday, March 8

  • Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) (before the market open)
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) (before the market open)
  • PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)

IPO

ShockWave Medical, which sells medical devices to treat cardiovascular diseases, is set to offer 5 million shares in an IPO, with an estimated price range of $14-$16. The company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SWAV.

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC)
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: HARP)
Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS)
ANCHIANO THERAP/S ADR (NASDAQ: ANCN)

