It was an event-filled one for biotech stocks, with the release of a slew of earnings, presentations of clinical trial results and M&A news flow.

Now, here are the upcoming week's key biotech catalysts.

Conferences

20th World Congress on Gastroenterology - March 4-5, in Berlin, Germany

18th International Conference on Nephrology & Urology - March 4-5, in Berlin

24th Annual meet on Surgical Oncology - March 4-5, in Paris, France

10th Molecular Immunology & Immunogenetics Congress - March 4-5, in Barcelona, Spain

Credit Suisse 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – March 5-6, in London

32nd Euro Congress on Cancer Science & Therapy - March 7-8, in Barcelona

5th International Conference on Mental Health and Human Resilience - March 7-8, 2019 Barcelona

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is likely to rule on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen's treatment-resistant drug Esketamine Monday. A FDA panel that reviewed the investigational drug voted 14-2 in favor of its benefit-risk profile.

Clinical Trial Results

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) is due to release additional preliminary Phase 3 data for Vicinium, its treatment candidate for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer Monday.

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) will release additional interim Phase 2 data for its non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy candidate Mavacamten Monday.

Earnings

Monday, March 4

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open) Sesen Bio (before the market open)

Myokardia (before the market open)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the market close) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: LJPC) (after the market close) Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) (after the market close)

Tuesday, March 5

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ARPO) (before the market open) Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CMRX) (before the market open) Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OBSV) (before the market open) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: FATE) (after the market close) BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: BIOL) (after the market close) Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (after the market close)

Wednesday, March 6

GlycoMimetics IncNASDAQ: (GLYC) (before the market open)

(GLYC) (before the market open) Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: JNCE) (before the market open) OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: XENE) (after the market close) Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ASRT) (after the market close) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close) Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) (after the market close)

Thursday, March 7

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: KIDS) (before the market open) Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open) ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ARQL) (before the market open) Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ZLAB) (before the market open) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open) Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: CLDX) (after the market close) Kindred Biosciences Inc N (ASDAQ: KIN) (after the market close)

(ASDAQ: KIN) (after the market close) Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (OTC: PURE) (after the market close)

(OTC: PURE) (after the market close) Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the market close) Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: AGLE) (after the market close) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the market close) Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ARAV (after the market close) Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ABUS) (after the market close) Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: GERN) (after the market close) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM)

(NASDAQ: HTGM) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX)

Friday, March 8

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALLO) (before the market open) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ELOX) (before the market open) PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)

IPO

ShockWave Medical, which sells medical devices to treat cardiovascular diseases, is set to offer 5 million shares in an IPO, with an estimated price range of $14-$16. The company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SWAV.

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: HARP)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS)

ANCHIANO THERAP/S ADR (NASDAQ: ANCN)