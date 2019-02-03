IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And Blank Checks

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Alector, Inc. (ALEC) will issue 9.25 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The San Francisco biotech develops therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease and Frontotemporal Dementia.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) will issue 14.375 million shares at $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in San Diego, the pharmaceutical company develops treatments in the fields of immunology, inflammation, immuno-oncology and fibrosis.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) will issue 5.4 million shares between $13 and $15 Friday on the Nasdaq. The firm’s immuno-oncology pipeline uses T-cells to target prostate, ovarian and small-cell lung cancer, as well as multiple myeloma.

Monocle Acquisition (MNCLU) will issue 15 million shares at $10 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The blank-check company will target financially businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, technology and telecom industries.

