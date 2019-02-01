The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Earnings, Positive Relaunch Of Titan's Opioid Disorder Treatment Implant
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.
Scaling The Peaks
(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Jan. 31)
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)(announced FDA approval for a new indication of its Alimyta in combination with Keytruda for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations)
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)
- Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO)
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)
- Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)
Down In The Dumps
(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Jan. 31)
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)( announced that it will not submit a NDA for tivozanib with the preliminary overall survival results from the Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial)
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)
- Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN)
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM)
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS)
Stock In Focus
Corcept Forecast Q4 Revenue Shortfall
Corcept released preliminary Q4 results, expecting revenues of $66.8 million, up 25 percent year-over-year. Revenues for the full year is expected to climb 58 percent to $251.2 million. Analysts, on average, expect Q4 revenues of $70.42 million and FY18 revenues of $254.84 million. The company guided FY19 revenues to $285 million to $315 million, also below the consensus estimate of $320.19 million.
The stock slid 3.40 percent to $10.80 in after-hours trading.
Inspire Medical's Sleep Apnea Treatment Device Gets Additional Positive Coverage
Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) said the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, or BCBSNC, has issued a positive coverage policy of Inspire therapy – the third coverage issued by a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, or BCBSA. The BCBSNC is the largest insurer in North Carolina, covering about 3.9 million members.
Inspire Therapy, a FDA-approved implantable upper airway stimulation device, is a treatment option for obstructive sleep apnea.
The stock rose 2 percent to $54.70 in after-hours trading.
Edward Lifesciences Reports Mixed Q4 Results, Q1 Guidance
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.17, up 25 percent year-over-year, and sales rose 10 percent to $978 million. The earnings were in line and sales exceeded estimates. The company maintained its FY19 sales guidance as well as adjusted EPS of $5.05-$5.30, in line with the $5.21 consensus estimate. The company guided Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.15-$1.25 on sales of $950 million to $1.01 billion. The Q1 EPS guidance trailed expectations.
The stock fell 1.33 percent to $168.16 in after-hours trading.
Titan Pharma Reports Positive Sales Offtake of Implant to Treat Opioid Use Disorder
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: TTNP) issued an update on the U.S. commercial launch of Probuphine implant, its 6-month treatment for opioid use disorder. Among the preparatory steps, the company said it has completed its planned transition from Braeburn Pharma, recruited personnel for marketing in all geographies, hired a PR firm for rebranding the implant, re-engaged with healthcare officials who has previously treated patients with Probuphine, among other things.
These accomplishments, according to the company, has led to a double-digit increase in total product shipments since mid-June 2018, the period when it assumed responsibility of Probuphine sales.
The stock soared 44.72 percent to $1.78 in after-hours trading.
On The Radar
Earnings
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Q4 EPS $1.04, Inline, Sales $10.998B Beat $10.96B Estimate
