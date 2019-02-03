The earnings season hasn't panned out well for pharma companies, with Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) reporting either disappointing results or a bleak guidance.

Even as the earnings news flow picks up pace, here are a few catalysts a biotech investor should focus on in the unfolding week.

Conferences

15th Annual WORLDSymposium – Feb. 4–8, in Orlando, Florida

12th annual Congress of the European Association For Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) – Feb. 6-8, in Prague, Czech Republic

Clinical Trial Results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) is due to release Phase 3 data for SNA-001, its investigational therapy used for the reduction of light-pigmented hair in early February.

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) is scheduled to release an update on Phase 1 study and two-year data for first patient treated with Fabry disease candidate AVR-RD-01 at the WORLDSymposium Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) will release Phase 3 pharmacokinetic data for Pegunigalsidase alfa, its Fabry disease treatment candidate, at the WORLDSymposium Thursday, Feb. 7

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) is set to release Phase 1/2 preliminary safety and biochemical measurements for SB-318, its treatment candidate for MPS Type 1, at the WORLDSymposium Thursday, Feb. 7. The company will also release biochemical and safety data for SB-913, its MPS Type 2 treatment candidate, at the symposium the same day.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is due to present Phase 2 data for its hemophilia treatment candidate Marzeptacog alfa at the EAHAD annual Congress to be held between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.

Earnings

Monday, Feb. 4

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALXN) (before the market open) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the market close)

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)

(NASDAQ: ARRY) Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the close)

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BSX) (before the market open) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: REGN) (before the market open) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) (after the close)

Thursday, Feb. 7

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ARWR) (after the close) T wist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TWST) (after the close) Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ONVO) (after the close) Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the close) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) (after the close)

Friday. Feb. 8

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) (before the market open)

IPO

California-based clinical-stage biotech Alector, which develops treatments for neurodegeneration, is set to offer 9.25 million shares in an IPO, to be priced between $18 and $20. The company intends to list the shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALEC.

Harpoon Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company, plans to offer 5.4 million shares in an IPO, with the shares to be priced in the $13-$15 range. The shares will be listed om the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HARP.

Gossamer Bio is planning to offer 14.38 million shares in an IPO. The company that develops therapeutics for immunology, cancer and inflammation is likely to price the shares at $16. The shares will be listed om the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol GOSS.