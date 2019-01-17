Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Amgen's Hypertension Drug, Adamis Allergy Drug Launched In US
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 8:06am   Comments
Share:
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Amgen's Hypertension Drug, Adamis Allergy Drug Launched In US
Related XBI
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Revance Common Stock Offering, Adcom Catalyst For Amgen
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials
Hospitals squeezed by high drug costs (Seeking Alpha)
Related IBB
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Revance Common Stock Offering, Adcom Catalyst For Amgen
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials
Hospitals squeezed by high drug costs (Seeking Alpha)

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peak

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Jan. 16)

  • Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI)
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)
  • ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Jan. 16)

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX)
  • Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX)(reported a mid-stage trial that evaluated NYX-2925, its treatment candidate for patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, did not meet the primary endpoint)
  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH)
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) (short seller Citron Research said there is likely to be 80-percent downside in the stock from the current levels)
  • Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)

Stock In Focus

Mirati Prices Common Stock Offering

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 1.61 million shares at $62 per share compared to $62.47 at which they closed Wednesday. The company expects to generate gross proceeds of about $100 million from the offering,

The stock slipped 1.54 percent to $61.51 in after-hours trading.

J&J Unit Receives Complete Response Letter For sNDA For Hypertension Drug

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen's Actelion Pharma said it has received complete response letter for its sNDA for Opsumit to treat adults with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, or CTEPH. The company said the FDA required additional data to evaluate the use of Opsumit for CTEPH.

Opsumit is approved in the U.S. for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials

Adamis' Allergy Drug Launched In U.S. By Partner Sandoz

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) said its commercial partner Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)'s Sandoz unit has launched its Symjepi, chemically epinephrine, 0.3mg injection in the U.S. for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Sandoz is launching the drug as an affordable single-dose, pre-filled syringe alternative to auto-injectors.

Adamis said it is working with Sandoz to prepare for the U.S. launch of Sympjepi 0.15mg to treat patients, who weigh between 33 and 65 pounds.

Adamis shares rose 11.03 percent to $2.92 in after-hours trading.

FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Approving Amgen's Osteoporosis Drug

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) and UCB said FDA's Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 18-1 in favor of approval of their Evenity for the treatment of post-menopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture. The committee emphasized the need for post-marketing follow up.

The Adcom's decision follows review of safety and efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 studies.

FDA Accepts Roche's sBLA for Tecentriq

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) said the FDA has accepted its sBLA for its cancer drug Tecentriq in combination with Abraxane and carboplatin for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, who do not have EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. The PDUFA date is set for Sep. 2, 2019.

Amicus Shares Rally After Citi Upgrades Stock

Citigroup analyst Mohit Bansal upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) to Buy, citing $1 billion peak sales potential of its Fabry disease therapy Galafold.

The stock rose 3.54 percent to $12.59 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Adcom Meeting

The Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will discuss the NDA for sotagliflozin oral tablet, codeveloped by Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX). The candidate is being evaluated as an adjunct to insulin therapy to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Clinical Trial Results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) and Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) are due to present Phase 1 data for their gastric and gastro-esophageal junction cancer treatment candidate FPA144 along with chemotherapy.

Posted-In: Citron ResearchBiotech News Short Sellers FDA Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + ADMP)

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Revance Common Stock Offering, Adcom Catalyst For Amgen
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Slashes Cholesterol Drug Device Prices By 60%, Takeda Completes Shire Purchase
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aevi's ADHD Drug Flunks Mid-Stage Trial, Bristol-Myers To Buy Celgene, Teva Settles With Amgen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XBI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Look At Morgan Stanley's Big Q4 Earnings Miss

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session