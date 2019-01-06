The new year kick started with a bumper deal in the pharma space, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) agreeing to buy Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG).

Can the deal infuse some momentum into the space following a down year? Here are some key catalysts of the upcoming week that could provide an answer.

Conferences

6th Annual Dermatology Summit - Jan. 6, in San Francisco, California

Biotech Showcase – Jan. 7-9, in San Francisco

37th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference – Jan.7-10, in San Francisco

11th Annual T-cell Lymphoma Forum – Jan. 10-12, in La Jolla, California

Clinical Trials

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) is due to release Phase 2 data for AXS-05 which is being evaluated in a study dubbed ASCEND for treating major depressive disorder. The release is scheduled for early January.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) will present updated Phase 1 data for Cobomarsen at the 11th annual T-cell Lymphoma Forum at 6 pm PT Jan. 11. Cobomarsen is being evaluated for a variety of blood cancer types such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Hong Kong-based pharma company Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) offered 1.9 million shares in an IPO in December, with the offering priced at $15.80. The shares were listed on the Nasdaq Dec. 18 and closed the debut session at $14.35.

