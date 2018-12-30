After extended weakness, biotech stocks turned a corner along with the broader markets to close out the week. With just a session left, it looks less likely the sector ends in the black for the year.

The following are catalysts that could dictate the moves of biotech stocks in the unfolding week.

Conferences

Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted: A View From The Top is Jan. 3 in New York City.

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to announce its verdict on the prior approval supplement, or PAS, submitted by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) for its anticoagulant antidote drug Andexxa, which was approved May 3. The application for PAS pertains to a large-scale Generation 2 manufacturing process for Andexxa. The D-day is Dec. 31.

Clinical Trials

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) on Jan. 3 will release six-month data from a late-stage study of Vicinium, its investigational candidate for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Pending Q4, Year-End Releases

Some of the releases scheduled for the above period are yet to be reported. Click here for pipeline candidates, the indications for which each is they're being evaluated and the type of data due.

