The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2018 3:27pm   Comments
After extended weakness, biotech stocks turned a corner along with the broader markets to close out the week. With just a session left, it looks less likely the sector ends in the black for the year.

The following are catalysts that could dictate the moves of biotech stocks in the unfolding week.

Conferences

Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted: A View From The Top is Jan. 3 in New York City.

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to announce its verdict on the prior approval supplement, or PAS, submitted by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) for its anticoagulant antidote drug Andexxa, which was approved May 3. The application for PAS pertains to a large-scale Generation 2 manufacturing process for Andexxa. The D-day is Dec. 31.

Clinical Trials

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) on Jan. 3 will release six-month data from a late-stage study of Vicinium, its investigational candidate for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Pending Q4, Year-End Releases

Some of the releases scheduled for the above period are yet to be reported. Click here for pipeline candidates, the indications for which each is they're being evaluated and the type of data due.

Related Links:

6 Valuable Pipeline Drugs With Upcoming Catalysts

FDA Warms To Considering Legal Cannabis Ingredients In Food

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Previews FDA Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

