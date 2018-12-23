The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus Shifts To Year-End Clinical Trial Results
Biotech stocks extended losses for the third straight week amid the markedly negative sentiment blanketing the broader market. This is despite the announcement of a major deal in the pharma space and optimism over record new molecule approvals.
Here are the key catalysts that could sway stocks in the biotech space this week.
PDUFA Dates
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s sBLA for its Sprycel, in combination with chemotherapy, for treating pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia is pending before the FDA for review (Saturday, Dec. 29).
Clinical Trial Results (Expected Q4, Year-End Releases)
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) – Phase 2 data for Ganaxolone (refractory status epilepticus)
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) – Interim analysis of Phase 2 data for Alpha-1 antitrypsin (for preventing lung transplant rejection)
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) – Phase 2 data for AV-101 (as monotherapy treatment for major depressive disorder)
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) – 24-week endpoint of Phase 2 study of Tirabrutinib, codenamed GS-4059 (chronic lymphocytic leukemia)
- Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) – early activity data from the Phase 1 trial for MCLA-117 (acute myeloid leukemia, or AMLA)
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) – Phase 1 safety and biomarker data for DV281 (non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC)
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) – Interim Phase 1/2 data for ACI-24 vaccine (treating Alzheimer's disease-like characteristics in individuals with Down syndrome)
- Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) – 12-month data from Phase 3 study of Vicinium (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer)
- Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) – Phase 3 data for influenza vaccine Fluzone quadrivalent (influenza)
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) – Interim Phase 2 data for HS-110 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo (NSCLC)
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) – Updated Phase 1/2 for SPK-7001 (Choroideremia)
- Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) – Phase 2 pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data for EB612 (hypoparathyroidism)
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) – 1) Phase 3 for oral Azacitidine (post-induction AML maintenance), 2) Phase 3 data for Abraxane (adjuvant therapy in surgically resected pancreatic cancer), 3) Phase 3 data for Revlimid (first-line ABC diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, or DLBCL)
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) – Phase 1b data for LX2761 (Type 2 diabetes)
- ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) – Phase 2 data for CF-301 (serious infections caused by Staph aureus including MRSA)
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) – 1) Phase 3 data for Keytruda (classical Hodgkin Lymphoma), 2) Phase 3 data for Keytruda (triple-negative breast cancer)
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) – Updated Phase 1 data for DCC-3014 (solid tumors or hematological malignancies)
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) – low-dose cohort data from Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 (GSD1)
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) – Phase 2 pancreatic data for Relacorilant (solid tumors)
Related Link: A Bull And Bear Review Positive Results For Puma Biotech's Late-Stage Breast Cancer Drug Trial
- Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) – top-line safety and clinical data for Pegzilarginase along with Merck's Keytruda (small cell lung cancer, or SCLC)
- FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) & AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) – Pooled MACE safety data for Roxadustat (anemia in chronic kidney disease)
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) – Prior Approval Supplement, or PAS for Andexxa, a factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent
- AstraZeneca – Phase 3 TULIP 3 data for Anifrolumab (lupus)
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) – Phase 2 data from a study dubbed EXPLORER 4 for Concizumab (hemophilia A)
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) – Phase 2 data for AMG301 (migraine)
- Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) – Interim Phase 2 data for TPIV200+durvalumab (platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer)
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) – Interim Phase 1/2 data for QR-313 (epidermolysis bullosa)
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) – Phase 1 multiple ascending dose data for AKB-4924 (ulcerative colitis)
- SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) – Preliminary Phase 3 data for SCY-078 (invasive candidiasis)
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) – top-line Phase 2 data for Zilretta (osteoarthritis of the shoulder and hip)
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) – Initial Phase 2a data for CC-31244 (hepatitis C)
- ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 ORD (NASDAQ: ASLN) – Phase 2 data for Varlitinib (gastric cancer)
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) - 1) Phase 1 data for TRC105 + Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (NSCLC), 2) top-line data from Phase 2 data for TRC105 + Inlyta (renal cell carcinoma)
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) – Phase 1 data for PL-8177 (inflammatory bowel disease)
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) – top-line data from the Phase 1/2 trial of SNA-125 (atopic dermatitis)
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) – top-line data from the Phase 3 trial of AQST-117 (amyotropic lateral sclerosis)
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) – Phase 2 data for Scleradec 2 (Scleroderma)
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) - Preliminary data from the first cohort for PTI-428+ PTI-801 + PTI-808 (cystic fibrosis)
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) – Phase 1 data for BXCL501 (Schizophrenia and senile dementia of the Alzheimer's type)
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) – Interim Phase 2a data for Molgradex (non-tuberculous mycobacteria)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) – Phase 3 data for Xtandi based on ARCHES study (Metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer)
Posted-In: Biotech News Previews FDA Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.