Biotech stocks pulled back in last week. Incidentally, some large-cap biotech stocks were hitting new peaks even amid the sectoral downturn.

New molecular entity approval hit a new peak at 55 thus far this year, compared to 46 in 2017.

With that said, here are some catalytic events that can move biotech stocks this week.

Conferences

26th Euro Congress and Expo on Dental & Oral Health - Dec. 10-11, in Rome, Italy

11th World Congress on Hormonal Imbalance and hormone Replacement Therapy – Dec. 13-14, in Dubai, UAE

13th International Conference on Allergy and Clinical Immunology – Dec. 13-14, in London, UK

International Conference on Mental Health in Adults and Childhood – Dec. 13-14, in Abu Dhabi, UAE

4th International Anesthesia and Pain Medicine Conference – Dec. 13-14, in Abu Dhabi

13th Annual Conference on Dementia and Alzheimers Disease - Dec. 13-15, in Abu Dhabi

12th World Pediatric Congress – Dec. 13-15, in Abu Dhabi, UAE

ESMO Immuno-oncology Congress 2018 – Dec. 13-16, in Geneva Switzerland

Clinical Trial Results

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) is scheduled to present Phase 1 data for its Alzheimer's disease candidate DNL747 at its R&D Day Monday, Dec. 10. The company released positive results from the trial Nov. 19. Denali said it plans to evaluate the candidate in multiple indications, including Alzheimer's, amyotropic sclerosis and multiple sclerosis.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) is expected to report preliminary results from the lower-dose cohorts of the Phase 1/2 study of BPX-601 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer at the ESMO Immuno-oncology conference scheduled for Dec. 13-16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) is due to present an update on the Phase 3 study of APL-2 in geographic atrophy related to age-related macular degeneration in the first-half of December.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) will present an update on its ILLUMINATE 204 Phase 1/2 trial in the first-half of December. The trial is evaluating its intratumoral tilsotolimod in combination with either ipilimumab or pembrolizumab in patients with PD-1 refractory/relapsed metastatic melanoma

Earnings

Monday, Dec. 10

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) (after the market close)

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) (after the market close)

Thursday, Dec. 13

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: PURE) (after the market close)

Related Links:

Wedbush Moves To The Sidelines On Tesaro Following Glaxo Deal

Novelion Rises 50% After Activist Investor Demands Exploration Of Strategic Alternatives