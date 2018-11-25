Notwithstanding the scanty news flow, biotech stocks came under intense selling pressure last week, pushing the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) further into the red.

Here's a list of key biotech events that could move the space in the upcoming week.

Conferences

26th International Diabetes and Healthcare Conference – Nov. 26-27, in Helsinki, Finland

13th European Diabetes and Endocrinology Congress – Nov. 26-27, in Dublin, Ireland

World Neuron Congress – Nov. 26-27, in Helsinki, Finland

3rd International Conference on Autoimmunity – Nov. 26-27, in Dublin

8th International Conference on Cell & Gene Therapy – Nov. 27-28, in Athens, Greece

Evercore ISI HealthConX, - Nov. 27-29, at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts

Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference – Nov. 27-29, in New York

2018 American Epilepsy Society, or AES, annual meeting – Nov. 30-Dec. 4, in New Orleans, Louisiana

2018 American Society of Hematology, or ASH, annual meeting – Dec. 1-4, in San Diego, California

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to rule Monday, Nov. 26 on Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO)'s Larotrectinib (LOXO-101) that is being evaluated for treating adult and pediatric patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring an NTRK gene fusion.

The FDA will also decide on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX)'s NDA for Firdapse, its pipeline candidate for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome. The PDUFA date has been set for Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Clinical Trial Results

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) will release Phase 2 data for its melanoma treatment candidate OMS-100, Friday, Nov. 30.

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) is expected to present by the end of November an update on potential BLA filing for its NeoCart being tested as a treatment option for cartilage defects in the knee.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) is expected to present Phase 1 data for XEN1101, its epilepsy treatment, as well as final phase data for XEN901 tested in healthy volunteers, both at the 2018 AES annual meeting held between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

ASH Presentations On Saturday, Dec. 1

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) – Phase 2 data for hemophilia candidate Marzeptacog alfa

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) – top-line Phase 2b data for its Selinexor, evaluated for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, or DLBCL

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) – Phase 2 data for acute myeloid leukemia candidate Prexigebersen

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) – Additional interim Phase 1/2 data for BPX-501, its adjunct T-cell therapy candidate for administration after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

MORPHOSYS AG/S ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) – final Phase 2 data for its multiple myeloma treatment candidate MOR202 as well as Phase 2 data for Lenalidomide + MOR208 combo in treating relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) – initial Phase 1 data for its multiple myeloma treatment candidate ACTR087 in combination with Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)'s SEA-BCMA

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) – Phase 1 data for AMG 330, its pipeline asset for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) – Phase 2 data for relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma candidate Zanubrutinib

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) – Presentation of already released Phase 3 data for Luspatercept to treat beta-thalassemia

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) – Phase 2 data for Oral Rigosertib and azacytidine, which is being evaluated for first-line high risk myelodysplastic syndromes

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) – additional Phase 1 data for its relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment candidate IMGN779

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) – Updated Phase 1b data for AFM13 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda in Hodgkin lymphoma

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) – Interim Phase 2a data for its peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment candidate ALRN-6924

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) – Updated Phase 1 data for ProTmune, its pipeline candidate for acute graft-versus-host disease patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) – Phase 1/2 data for SL-401 that is being evaluated for high-risk myeloproliferative neoplasms

argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) – Phase 2 data for its relapsed/refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma treatment candidate ARGX - 110

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) – Updated Phase 2 data for its solid tumor treatment candidate TTI-621-02

Earnings

Monday