The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates
Despite Friday's recovery, biotech stocks continued to hemorrhage last week following declines two weeks of declines. The earnings news flow from the sector is ebbing, but several conference presentations and the broader market weakness moved stocks.
Below are news and events for biotech investors to watch in the coming holiday-shortened week:
Conferences
- 29th World Cardiology Conference – Nov. 19-20 in Edinburgh, Scotland
- 8th International Congress on Stroke and Neurology – Nov. 19-20 in Paris, France
- International Conference on Nephrology – Nov. 19-21 in Cape Town, South Africa
- International Conference on Cardiovascular Diseases and Therapeutics – Nov. 21-22 in Paris
- 6th World Congress on Hypertension and Public Health – Nov. 21 - 22 in Paris
- 14th World Congress on Endocrinology & Diabetes – Nov. 21-22 in Paris
- Bryan, Garnier & Co 6th European Healthcare Conference – Nov. 22-23 in Paris
PDUFA Dates
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) awaits FDA decision on its erectile dysfunction treatment candidate AQST-119. It is an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil, a vasodilator. The company confirmed in its Q3 earnings release the PDUFA date is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18.
Earnings
- Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) – Tuesday before the market open
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA)
