The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2018 4:06pm   Comments
Despite Friday's recovery, biotech stocks continued to hemorrhage last week following declines two weeks of declines. The earnings news flow from the sector is ebbing, but several conference presentations and the broader market weakness moved stocks.

Below are news and events for biotech investors to watch in the coming holiday-shortened week:

Conferences

  • 29th World Cardiology Conference – Nov. 19-20 in Edinburgh, Scotland
  • 8th International Congress on Stroke and Neurology – Nov. 19-20 in Paris, France
  • International Conference on Nephrology – Nov. 19-21 in Cape Town, South Africa
  • International Conference on Cardiovascular Diseases and Therapeutics – Nov. 21-22 in Paris
  • 6th World Congress on Hypertension and Public Health – Nov. 21 - 22 in Paris
  • 14th World Congress on Endocrinology & Diabetes – Nov. 21-22 in Paris
  • Bryan, Garnier & Co 6th European Healthcare Conference – Nov. 22-23 in Paris

PDUFA Dates

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) awaits FDA decision on its erectile dysfunction treatment candidate AQST-119. It is an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil, a vasodilator. The company confirmed in its Q3 earnings release the PDUFA date is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18.

Earnings

  • Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) – Tuesday before the market open

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA)

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Health Care Previews FDA IPOs Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

