Why AEterna Zentaris Shares Surged On Novo Nordisk-Strongbridge Biopharma Deal
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2018 4:13pm   Comments
Why AEterna Zentaris Shares Surged On Novo Nordisk-Strongbridge Biopharma Deal
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares were surging Wednesday after a deal between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) and Stongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) has been announced for the rights to Macrilen.

Novo Nordisk announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to Macrilen from Strongbridge Biopharma and will acquire 5.2 million shares at $7 per share.

The news sent AEterna Zentaris shares soaring, as it receives 15-18 percent royalties from sales of Macrilen in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the terms of agreement, AEterna Zentaris will be eligible for a portion of milestone payments for a pediatric indication and for achieving certain sales targets.

Strongbridge Biopharma shares closed more than 58 percent higher Wednesday at $6.40 following the announcement, while Novo Nordisk shares were up 1.41 percent at $43.18. 

Posted-In: MACRILENBiotech News Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

