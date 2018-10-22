Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 22nd. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Conferences
- ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) 2018 Congress Oct. 19-23, with clinical updates expected from: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX), Mirati Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX), Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE: MRK), NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX), SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SLS), Epizyme, Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM), Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: AVEO), and Neon Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN)
- Money 20/20 2018 Oct. 21-24
Notable Earnings Releases
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q3 premarket
- Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) Q3 premarket
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Q4 after hours
Investor Events
- Analyst IPO quiet periods expiring this week include: Survey Monkey SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK), Capital Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: CBNK), and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE)
- Cree, Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) annual shareholder meeting, The TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) extraordinary shareholder meeting
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) analyst/investor day
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Q3 premarket
- McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Q3 premarket
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q3 premarket
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Q3 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) presenting Phase 2 data on SEL-212 at ACR (American College of Rheumatology) Meeting
M&A
- Shareholders of both Conagra Brands, Inc (NYSE: CAG) and Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) to vote on their proposed merger around 9 a.m.
Investor Events
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) annual shareholder meeting
- IPO lockup expiration for nLight, Inc (NASDAQ: LASR)
Wednesday
Economics
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
- Fed Beige Book released 2 p.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Q3 premarket
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) Q3 premarket
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Q3 premarket
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Q3 after hours
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q3 after hours
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Q1 after hours
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Q4 after hours
IPOs
- Alberton Acquisition (ALACU)
- Alzheon (ALZH)
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expirations for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD), Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR), and DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)
- Consumer Reports issues its 2018 Most Reliable Cars list; some will look to see if Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) can retain the No. 1 spot, and if any American OEM can move into the top seven this year
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Q3 premarket
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) Q3 premarket
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q3 premarket
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q3 after hours
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Q3 after hours
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) Q3 after hours
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Q3 after hours
- Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) Q3 after hours
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Q3 after hours
IPOs
- YETI Holdings (YETI)
Friday
Economic
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) Q3 premarket
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q3 premarket
IPOs
- Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA)
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Investor Events
- Korea Fund, Inc (NYSE: KF) public portfolio manager call 10:30 a.m.
- Unilever (NYSE: UL) extraordinary shareholder meeting
Saturday
FDA/Biotech
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has an FDA PDUFA decision date for a Xyrem sNDA (supplemental new drug application)
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Sep 2018
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Sep 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
