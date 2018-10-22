Market Overview

Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2018 12:49pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 22nd. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Conferences

  • ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) 2018 Congress Oct. 19-23, with clinical updates expected from: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX), Mirati Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX), Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE: MRK), NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX), SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SLS), Epizyme, Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM), Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: AVEO), and Neon Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN)
  • Money 20/20 2018 Oct. 21-24

Notable Earnings Releases

Investor Events

  • Analyst IPO quiet periods expiring this week include: Survey Monkey SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK), Capital Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: CBNK), and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE)
  • Cree, Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) annual shareholder meeting, The TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) extraordinary shareholder meeting
  • Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) analyst/investor day

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

  • Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Q3 premarket
  • McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Q3 premarket
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q3 premarket
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Q3 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) presenting Phase 2 data on SEL-212 at ACR (American College of Rheumatology) Meeting

M&A

  • Shareholders of both Conagra Brands, Inc (NYSE: CAG) and Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) to vote on their proposed merger around 9 a.m.

Investor Events

  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) annual shareholder meeting
  • IPO lockup expiration for nLight, Inc (NASDAQ: LASR)

Wednesday
Economics

  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • Fed Beige Book released 2 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Q3 premarket
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) Q3 premarket
  • The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Q3 premarket
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Q3 after hours
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q3 after hours
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Q1 after hours
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • Alberton Acquisition (ALACU)
  • Alzheon (ALZH)

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expirations for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD), Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR), and DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)
  • Consumer Reports issues its 2018 Most Reliable Cars list; some will look to see if Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) can retain the No. 1 spot, and if any American OEM can move into the top seven this year

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

  • Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Q3 premarket
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) Q3 premarket
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q3 premarket
  • Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q3 after hours
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Q3 after hours
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) Q3 after hours
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Q3 after hours
  • Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) Q3 after hours
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Q3 after hours

IPOs

  • YETI Holdings (YETI)

Friday
Economic

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) Q3 premarket
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q3 premarket

IPOs

  • Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA)
  • StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Investor Events

  • Korea Fund, Inc (NYSE: KF) public portfolio manager call 10:30 a.m.
  • Unilever (NYSE: UL) extraordinary shareholder meeting

Saturday
FDA/Biotech

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has an FDA PDUFA decision date for a Xyrem sNDA (supplemental new drug application)

45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session