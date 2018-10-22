Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 22nd. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Conferences

ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) 2018 Congress Oct. 19-23, with clinical updates expected from: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX), Mirati Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX), Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE: MRK), NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX), SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SLS), Epizyme, Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM), Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: AVEO), and Neon Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN)

Notable Earnings Releases

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q3 premarket

Investor Events

Analyst IPO quiet periods expiring this week include: Survey Monkey SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK), Capital Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: CBNK), and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE)

Tuesday

Economic

API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Q3 premarket

FDA/Biotech

Selecta Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) presenting Phase 2 data on SEL-212 at ACR (American College of Rheumatology) Meeting

M&A

Shareholders of both Conagra Brands, Inc (NYSE: CAG) and Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) to vote on their proposed merger around 9 a.m.

Investor Events

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) annual shareholder meeting

Wednesday

Economics

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Fed Beige Book released 2 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Q3 premarket

IPOs

Alberton Acquisition (ALACU)

Investor Events

IPO lockup expirations for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD), Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR), and DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Q3 premarket

IPOs

YETI Holdings (YETI)

Friday

Economic

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) Q3 premarket

IPOs

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA)

Investor Events

Korea Fund, Inc (NYSE: KF) public portfolio manager call 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

FDA/Biotech

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has an FDA PDUFA decision date for a Xyrem sNDA (supplemental new drug application)