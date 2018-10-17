Shares of clinical-stage pharmaceutical company vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) surged 50 percent Wednesday morning.

What Happened

The company is engaged in the research and development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes. This week, it announced the delivery of an oral presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease in Barcelona, Spain later this month.

The oral presentation intends to detail the results from the Phase 3 study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s. Additionally, a subgroup analysis from the STEADFAST trial will be presented, to discuss the missing link between diabetes and dementia.

Why It’s Important

The stock has been volatile over the last month, trading under 80 cents per share as recently as Oct. 1.

vTv Therapeutics’ study, STEADFAST, is an 18-month study that targeted 800 patients. According to the press release, both the results from Part A and Part B demonstrated that the study failed to meet co-primary endpoints. If the company is able to refine the study in the future phases, these treatment options could change the way in which Alzheimer’s is treated.

The presentation and exposure to outside research could potentially increase the open feedback and response that could in turn aid planning and development of these treatments.

What’s Next

vTv Therapeutics will conduct the poster on Wednesday, Oct. 24 and the oral presentation on Friday, Oct. 26.

Shares were up 35 percent to $3.86 at time of publication.

