The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eiger's Lymphoedema Drug Study Fails, Roche's Sales Rise

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Oct. 16)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP)

(NASDAQ: ENDP) Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Oct. 16)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS)(announced an asset purchase agreement with (Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) to acquire worldwide rights to Rhofade, chemically oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream, 1% and additional intellectual property)

(NASDAQ: ACRS)(announced an asset purchase agreement with (NYSE: AGN) to acquire worldwide rights to Rhofade, chemically oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream, 1% and additional intellectual property) Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS)

(NASDAQ: ADXS) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO)

(NASDAQ: ARPO) CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR)

(NASDAQ: CYTR) Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (reported a wider loss for Q4)

(NYSE: ENZ) (reported a wider loss for Q4) Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP)

(NASDAQ: ERYP) Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO)

(NASDAQ: EVLO) IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI) (announced plans to delist from the NYSE)

(NASDAQ: IPCI) (announced plans to delist from the NYSE) Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM)

(NASDAQ: ITRM) Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO)

(NASDAQ: SPRO) Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT)

Stocks In Focus

vTv Announces Details Of Next Week's Alzheimer's Conference Meeting

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares, which have been experiencing a high degree of volatility recently, soared after the company announced an oral presentation on safety and efficacy results from the Phase 3 multi-center 18-month STEADFAST trial of Azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease at 9 am EST Oct. 26, at the 11th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference held in Barcelona, Spain.

The company also will present a late-breaking poster on the results from a subgroup analysis of the STEADFAST trial Oct. 24.

The shares rallied 51.58 percent to $4.32 in after-hours session.

Eiger's Mid-Stage Study of Ubenimex In Patients With Lower Leg Swelling Fails

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) said the Phase 2 ULTRA study, which evaluated its Ubenimex in lower leg lymphoedema did not meet the primary or secondary end points. The primary and secondary endpoints are skin thickness and limb volume & bioimpedance, respectively.

"The company plans no additional clinical work but will support these additional investigator analyses and will update if future findings suggest any potential pathway forward," the company said.

The stock slumped 6.39 percent to $10.175 in after-hours session.

Evotec to License Small-molecule Discovery & Development Platform

Evotec AG (OTC: EVTCY) announced a strategic research alliance to discover and develop new small-molecule therapies to treat fertility and gynaecological conditions.

"The multi-target, multi-year collaboration aims to deliver small molecule pre-clinical development ("PDC") and investigational new drug ("IND") ready candidates," Evotec said. The company also said it is eligible for undisclosed research funding and milestones.

Roche 9-Month Sales Rise 7%

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) reported nine-month results, showing 7 percent group sales growth in constant currency and in Swiss francs. The growth was achieved on the back of strong sales of recently approved multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus as well as cancer medications Perjeta, Alecensa and Tecentriq.

The company also confirmed its 2018 outlook.

On The Radar

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q3 Adj. EPS $0.75, Inline, Sales $7.66B Beat $7.65B Estimate

Clinical Trial Results

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) is set to present Phase 1/2 data for ARQ 092, its treatment candidate for overgrowth diseases, at the American Society of Human Genetics, or ASHG, 2018 Meeting.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) will present interim Phase 2 data for Pegzilarginase in treating Arginase deficiency.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) is scheduled to release Phase 1 data for AM 125, which is being evaluated for vertigo.