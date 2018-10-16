Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Oct. 15)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)

(NASDAQ: BDSI) Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Oct. 15)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX)

(NASDAQ: AXDX) Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT)

(NASDAQ: ALT) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA)

(NASDAQ: DOVA) Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN)

(NYSE: ELAN) Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO)

(NASDAQ: EVLO) Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE)

(NASDAQ: JNCE) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC)

(NASDAQ: LJPC) Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN)

(NASDAQ: MRSN) Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

(NASDAQ: ONCY) Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX)

(NASDAQ: PTX) RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED)

(NYSE: RMED) Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB)

(NASDAQ: MCRB) Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)

(NASDAQ: TBIO) Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB)

(NASDAQ: TRIB) Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT)

Stocks In Focus

ImmunoCellular To Delist From NYSE

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSE: IMUC) announced its intention to voluntarily to withdraw its common stock and listed common stock warrants from listing on the NYSE. The Form 25 filing to effect the voluntary delisting is to become effective Nov. 5.

The company expects its shares to be quoted on the OTC following the suspension of trading on the NYSE American.

The stock was seen slumping 72.92 percent to $0.23 in pre-market trading.

Enzo Biochem Q4 Loss Widens

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) reported Q4 revenues of $24.5 million, down from $28.2 million last year, with the decline attributed to a previously reported account loss with the remaining decline due to lower insurance reimbursement payments and shifts in test mix away from high valued genetic testing in the prior year. Total diagnostic testing volume fell percent. Loss per share on a non-GAAP basis widened from 5 cents to 12 cents.

The stock was seen up moderately in pre-market trading.

Gemmab Says Licensee J&J Reports Strong Darzalex Growth

GENMAB A/S/S ADR (OTC: GMXAY) said worldwide net sales of Darzalex, as reported by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), totaled $498 million in Q3, up from $317 million a year-ago.

Genmab is to receive royalties on the worldwide net sales of Darzalex under the exclusive worldwide license to J&J's Janssen Biotech.

Sanofi's Dupixent Found Effective In Treating Sinus

Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) reported positive top-line results from two Phase 3 trials of Dupixent, which is being evaluated for treating patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The results showed that Dupixent significantly reduced nasal polyp size, nasal congestion severity, and need for systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery.

The stock was up 0.81 percent to $43.78 in pre-market trading.

Amgen Launches Generic Version Of Humira In Europe

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced the launch of generic Humira, going by the trade name Amgevita in Europe, beginning Oct 16. Amgevita is the first adalimumab biosimilar to be approved by the European Commission. The generic is authorized for treating inflammatory diseases in adults, including rheumatoid arthritis.