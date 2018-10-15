For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) will issue 5 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Pennsylvania, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical develops and commercializes therapies for orphan diseases, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

SI-Bone, Inc. (SIBN) will issue 6 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The California medtech firm sells patented implants for sacroiliac joint pain.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) will issue 28.75 million shares between $10.50 and $12.50 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Macau entertainment group operates a hotel, spa, Warner Bros. arcade and Ferris wheel.

Valtech SE (VTEC) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The business service provider supports clients with data science, experience platforms, CX strategy and emerging technologies.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) will issue 5.77 million shares between $12 and $14 Friday on the Nasdaq. Since its founding in 2016, LogicBio has targeted rare genetic diseases, including HIV, clotting disorders and metabolic disorders.

NIU Technologies (NIU) will issue 8.3 million shares between $10.50 and $12.50 Friday on the Nasdaq. Established in 2014, the Chinese mobility company designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters.

Solarwinds Corp (SWI) will issue 42 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the New York York Stock Exchange. The Texas firm provides IT education and infrastructure support for more than 250,000 global customers.

