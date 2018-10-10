Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Oct. 9)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)

(NASDAQ: BDSI) BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)

(NASDAQ: BNGO) Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR)

(NASDAQ: KZR) Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

(NYSE: MRK) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)(announced executive leadership team which is to work under the incoming CEO Albert Bourla, who would assume responsibility, effective Jan. 1, 2019)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Oct. 9)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO)

(NASDAQ: ARPO) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY)

(NASDAQ: ALNY) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN)

(NASDAQ: ALPN) Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB)

(NASDAQ: ASMB) Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU)

(NASDAQ: AYTU) Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)

(NASDAQ: CUE) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY)

(NASDAQ: XRAY) Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP)

(NASDAQ: ERYP) Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS)

(Nasdaq: GRTS) LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT)

(NASDAQ: LMAT) MORPHOSYS AG/S ADR (NASDAQ: MOR)

(NASDAQ: MOR) Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO)

(NASDAQ: MBIO) Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS)

(NASDAQ: NEOS) Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVLN)

(NASDAQ: NVLN) Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

(NASDAQ: ONCY) Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB)

(NASDAQ: PRVB) Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE)

(NASDAQ: PLSE) Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL)

(NASDAQ: REPL) Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS)

(NASDAQ: RSLS) Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB)

(NASDAQ: MCRB) Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN)(briefing documents released ahead of the Adcom meeting showed concerns over its pain medication)

(NASDAQ: TRVN)(briefing documents released ahead of the Adcom meeting showed concerns over its pain medication) Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL)

Stocks In Focus

Eli Lilly Presents Positive Data For Dual-action Diabetes Drug

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) announced results from a Phase 2b clinical trial of its dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist that showed strong and clinically meaningful blood sugar reduction and weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes.

The company said six-month data showed average HbA1c reductions of up to 2.4 percentage points and an average weight reduction of up to 11.3 kg.

The data was presented at the 54th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Berlin and also published in the Lancet.

Novartis Sickle Cell Disease Candidate Increased Number of Patients Free Of Pain Crises

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) published results of a post hoc analysis of the Phase 2 SUSTAIN study of crizanlizumab, a humanized anti-P-selectin monoclonal antibody being evaluated for sickle cell disease, which showed that more patients treated with the candidate did not experience a vaso-occlusive crisis, or VOC, compared to those treated with placebo.

VOCs are painful complications of sickle cell disease.

The analysis was based on 52-week results from 132 patients, with 67 of them treated with crizanlizumab 5mg/kg. All evaluated patients had a history of at least 2 VOCs in the year prior to the study. Novartis said it expects FDA filing in 2019.

The stock rose 0.87 percent to $86.01 in after-hours.

Audentes To Offer $150 Million Worth Of Shares

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) said it intends to offer $150 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All the shares are to be sold by the company.

The stock rose 1.02 percent to $36.70 in after-hours trading.

Early Treatment With Roche's MS Drug Reduced Disability Progression

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) said new Ocrevus data to be presented at the 34th Congress of the European Committee for the Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis in Germany showed patients treated early with Ocrevus had superior disability progression outcomes compared with relapsing MS patients who switched from interferon beta-1a or people with primary progressive MS who switched from placebo.

The results are based on five-year data from the Phase 3 open-label extension studies of OPERA I, OPERA II and ORATORIO.