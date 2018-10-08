The Week Ahead: Google Unveils New Pixel Phones, Big Bank Earnings Begin

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 8. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Holidays

U.S. Columbus Day (bond markets closed)

Thanksgiving (Canada)

Conferences

San Francisco Blockchain Week continues thru Oct. 12

M&A

SodaStream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) shareholders vote on Pepsico, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) merger deal

Legal

Discovery expected to close in patent litigation between Digital Ally, Inc (NASDAQ: DGLY) and Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN)

Investor Events

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) special shareholder meeting

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) presenting its CBD-Infused Beverage Portfolio at the North American Convenience Store Show

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Desktop Launch Event begins at 10 a.m.

Tuesday

Economic

API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

Blockchain Security Conference Oct. 9-11

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s “Made By Google” Launch Event 11 a.m.; Google expected to unveil Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, no Pixel Watch

Investor Events

Offering lockup expiration for Zuora, Inc (NYSE: ZUO)

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) analyst/investor day

Okta, Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) investor webcast at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Economics

U.S. PPI data at 8:30 a.m.

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Investor Events

Sanderson Farms, Inc (NASDAQ: SAFM) 2-day investor conference begins

Retail sales from September from: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Q3 premarket

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q4 premarket

IPOs

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Livent (LTHM)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

FDA/Biotech

Trevena, Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) FDA AdCom meeting on Oliceridine

Investor Events

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) analyst/investor day

Retail sales from September from: The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO), and L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB)

Friday

Economic

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q3 premarket

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q3 premarket

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Q3 premarket

M&A

Expiration date for Ponos Industries’ mini-tender offer for 14 million shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)

IPOs

Anaplan (PLAN)

Saturday

Investor Events