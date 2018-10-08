Market Overview

Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2018 10:49am   Comments
The Week Ahead: Google Unveils New Pixel Phones, Big Bank Earnings Begin

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 8. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Holidays

Conferences

  • San Francisco Blockchain Week continues thru Oct. 12

M&A

  • SodaStream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) shareholders vote on Pepsico, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) merger deal

Legal

  • Discovery expected to close in patent litigation between Digital Ally, Inc (NASDAQ: DGLY) and Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN)

Investor Events

  • TPG Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) special shareholder meeting
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) presenting its CBD-Infused Beverage Portfolio at the North American Convenience Store Show
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Desktop Launch Event begins at 10 a.m.

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

  • Blockchain Security Conference Oct. 9-11
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s “Made By Google” Launch Event 11 a.m.; Google expected to unveil Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, no Pixel Watch

Investor Events

  • Offering lockup expiration for Zuora, Inc (NYSE: ZUO)
  • The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) analyst/investor day
  • Okta, Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) investor webcast at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday
Economics

  • U.S. PPI data at 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Investor Events

  • Sanderson Farms, Inc (NASDAQ: SAFM) 2-day investor conference begins
  • Retail sales from September from: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Q3 premarket
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q4 premarket

IPOs

  • Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
  • Livent (LTHM)
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

FDA/Biotech

  • Trevena, Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) FDA AdCom meeting on Oliceridine

Investor Events

  • Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) analyst/investor day
  • Retail sales from September from: The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO), and L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB)

Friday
Economic

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q3 premarket
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q3 premarket
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Q3 premarket

M&A

  • Expiration date for Ponos Industries’ mini-tender offer for 14 million shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)

IPOs

  • Anaplan (PLAN)

Saturday
Investor Events

  • CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s Boot Camp for Investors. CEOs of Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC), respectively, will be keynote speakers

