The Week Ahead: Google Unveils New Pixel Phones, Big Bank Earnings Begin
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 8. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Holidays
- U.S. Columbus Day (bond markets closed)
- Thanksgiving (Canada)
Conferences
- San Francisco Blockchain Week continues thru Oct. 12
M&A
- SodaStream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) shareholders vote on Pepsico, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) merger deal
Legal
- Discovery expected to close in patent litigation between Digital Ally, Inc (NASDAQ: DGLY) and Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN)
Investor Events
- TPG Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) special shareholder meeting
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) presenting its CBD-Infused Beverage Portfolio at the North American Convenience Store Show
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Desktop Launch Event begins at 10 a.m.
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.
Conferences
- Blockchain Security Conference Oct. 9-11
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s “Made By Google” Launch Event 11 a.m.; Google expected to unveil Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, no Pixel Watch
Investor Events
- Offering lockup expiration for Zuora, Inc (NYSE: ZUO)
- The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) analyst/investor day
- Okta, Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) investor webcast at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Economics
- U.S. PPI data at 8:30 a.m.
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Investor Events
- Sanderson Farms, Inc (NASDAQ: SAFM) 2-day investor conference begins
- Retail sales from September from: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Q3 premarket
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q4 premarket
IPOs
- Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- Livent (LTHM)
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)
FDA/Biotech
- Trevena, Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) FDA AdCom meeting on Oliceridine
Investor Events
- Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) analyst/investor day
- Retail sales from September from: The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO), and L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB)
Friday
Economic
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q3 premarket
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q3 premarket
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Q3 premarket
M&A
- Expiration date for Ponos Industries’ mini-tender offer for 14 million shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)
IPOs
- Anaplan (PLAN)
Saturday
Investor Events
