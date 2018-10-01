Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Pepsi And Costco Earnings, Upwork IPO
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2018 12:25pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 1. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Economic

  • U.S. PMI due at 10 a.m.

Conferences

  • Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Conference Oct. 1-4
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Oct. 1-3

Investor Events

  • Offering lockup expiration for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT)
  • Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SWX) holding analyst day 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday
Economic

  • September U.S. auto sales
  • API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

  • Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

Notable Earnings Releases

  • Paychex, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) Q1 premarket
  • PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Q3 premarket

Investor Events

  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) analyst/investor day

Wednesday
Economics

  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • Pennsylvania State Gaming Control Board meets to discuss approval for legalized sports betting; BZ NOTE: Watch shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)

IPOs

  • Upwork (UPWK)

Investor Events

  • Analyst/Investor days for: Steelcase Inc (NYSE: SCS) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) annual shareholder meeting

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Conferences

  • New York Comic-Con Oct. 4-7
  • Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s BlackBerry Security Summit in New York City

Notable Earnings Releases

  • Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q2 premarket
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • Guardant Health (GH)
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

FDA/Biotech

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) PDUFA date for Omadacycline: BZ NOTE: AdCom meeting August 8th voted 14-4 in support of approval
  • Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) PDUFA date for Hemlibra

Investor Events

  • Investor meeting for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF)
  • National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) annual shareholder meeting

Friday
Economic

  • U.S. Unemployment rate and average hourly earnings due at 8:30 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Conferences

  • San Francisco Blockchain Week Oct. 5-12

IPOs

  • Elastic (ESTC)

Saturday

FDA/Biotech

  • Akcea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) PDUFA date for TEGSEDI
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) PDUFA date for Inotersen

