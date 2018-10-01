The Week Ahead: Pepsi And Costco Earnings, Upwork IPO

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 1. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Economic

U.S. PMI due at 10 a.m.

Conferences

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Conference Oct. 1-4

(NASDAQ: SPLK) Conference Oct. 1-4 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Oct. 1-3

Investor Events

Offering lockup expiration for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT)

(NYSE: SPOT) Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SWX) holding analyst day 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Economic

September U.S. auto sales

API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

Notable Earnings Releases

Paychex, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) Q1 premarket

(NASDAQ: PAYX) Q1 premarket PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Q3 premarket

Investor Events

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) analyst/investor day

Wednesday

Economics

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Gaming Control Board meets to discuss approval for legalized sports betting; BZ NOTE: Watch shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)

IPOs

Upwork (UPWK)

Investor Events

Analyst/Investor days for: Steelcase Inc (NYSE: SCS) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)

(NYSE: SCS) and (NYSE: CRC) Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) annual shareholder meeting

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Conferences

New York Comic-Con Oct. 4-7

Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s BlackBerry Security Summit in New York City

Notable Earnings Releases

Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: STZ) Q2 premarket Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Q4 after hours

IPOs

Guardant Health (GH)

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

FDA/Biotech

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) PDUFA date for Omadacycline: BZ NOTE: AdCom meeting August 8th voted 14-4 in support of approval

(NASDAQ: PRTK) PDUFA date for Omadacycline: BZ NOTE: AdCom meeting August 8th voted 14-4 in support of approval Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) PDUFA date for Hemlibra

Investor Events

Investor meeting for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF)

(NYSE: JEF) National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) annual shareholder meeting

Friday

Economic

U.S. Unemployment rate and average hourly earnings due at 8:30 a.m.

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Conferences

San Francisco Blockchain Week Oct. 5-12

IPOs

Elastic (ESTC)

Saturday

FDA/Biotech