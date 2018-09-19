Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week highs Sept. 18.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)

(NYSE: BSX) Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA)

(NASDAQ: CARA) Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR)

(NASDAQ: CSBR) Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA)

(NASDAQ: CHMA) Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS)

(NYSE: EBS) Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)

(NASDAQ: GHDX) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND)

(NASDAQ: LGND) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

(NYSE: PFE) Shire PLC (NASDAQ: SHPG)

(NASDAQ: SHPG) Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) (announced positive results for a midstage trial that evaluated its fatty liver candidate)

(NASDAQ: VKTX) (announced positive results for a midstage trial that evaluated its fatty liver candidate) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows Sept. 18.)

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT)

(NASDAQ: ALT) Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS)

(NASDAQ: ASNS) Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS)

(NASDAQ: ATOS) Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH)

(NASDAQ: BPTH) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST)

(NASDAQ: CNST) Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX)

(NASDAQ: CYTX) Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EDGE)

(NASDAQ: EDGE) Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX)

(NASDAQ: ELGX) Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS)

(NASDAQ: NEOS) Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP)

See also: New Class of Migraine Drug Creates Four-Way Pharma Development Race

Stocks In Focus

G1 Therapeutics Prices 3M-Share Offering

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) said it has priced its previously announced common stock offering of 3 million shares at $60 per share, a discount to Tuesday's closing price of $62.94.

The company expects to gross proceeds of $180 million from the offering. All the shares would be sold by the company.

Johnson & Johnson Unit Submits NDA For Urinary Tract Cancer Drug

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)'s Janssen unit said it submitted a new drug application to the FDA for erdafitinib for treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer and certain fibroblast growth factor receptor genetic alterations whose tumors have progressed after prior chemotherapy.

Erdafitinib is an investigational, once-daily oral pan-FGFR inhibitor.

The company said the NDA submission is based on data from the BLC2001 Phase 2 clinical trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of the candidate.

Principia Closes IPO

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: PRNB) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7.187 million shares, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to buy 937,500 additional shares.

The company said it generated gross proceeds of $122.2 million from the offering.

In after-hours trading, the stock was down 1.9 percent to $27.81.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 16-22): Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs