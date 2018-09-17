Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead: Alibaba Investor Day, FedEx Earnings, Eventbrite IPO
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2018 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead: Alibaba Investor Day, FedEx Earnings, Eventbrite IPO
Related BABA
Investors Try To Read The Trade Tea Leaves In The Latest IMX Report
Fast Money Picks For September 12
JD's Stock May Have Further To Fall (Seeking Alpha)
Related FDX
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2018
Tech Stocks Sell Off On China Tariffs; This Top Retailer Hits High (Investor's Business Daily)

Below are notable corporate events for the week beginning Sept. 17. Note that this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Notable Earnings

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Q1 after hours
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Q1 after hours

Investor Events

  • Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) analyst/investor day
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) investor day Sept. 17-18; BZ NOTE: Chairman Jack Ma and the company’s CEO and CFO won’t be speaking until day two. 
  • FTD Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) removed from S&P SmallCap 600
  • Offering lockup expiration for Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ: DNJR)
  • Discovery closes in patent litigation between Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) and Digital Ally, Inc (NASDAQ: DGLY)

Tuesday

Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Q1 premarket
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) Q4 premarket
  • AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) Q4 premarket

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expirations for: Pacific City Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PCB) and Vaccinex, Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX)
  • Analyst/investor days for: BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO), and Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)
  • Diageo (NYSE: DEO) business call to discuss Europe and Turkey markets
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) investor webcast to discuss Vyxeos launch in the European Union at 11 a.m.
  • Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) non-deal roadshow
  • Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) Switch online service to go live
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shareholder vote on M&A with Vintage Capital; BZ NOTE: On Sept. 13, the company announced the FTC issued second request for info under HSR Act

Wednesday

Economics

  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Red Hat, Inc (NYSE: RHT) Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • X Financial (XYF)

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expiration for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA)
  • Offering lockup expiration for Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG)

Thursday

Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) Q1 premarket
  • Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • Bank7 (BSVN)

Investor Events

  • Analyst/investor days for: Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) and Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK)
  • FedEx non-deal roadshow

Friday

Economic

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

IPOs

  • Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
  • Eventbrite (EB)
  • Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
  • Remora Royalties (RRI)
  • Y-mABs Therapeutics (YMAB)
  • Zekelman Industries (ZEK)

Investor Events

  • The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) analyst/investor day
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) non-deal roadshow
  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) 1-for-100 reverse stock split goes into effect

Saturday

FDA/Biotech

  • Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NITE) preliminary data presented for NSR-RPGR Phase 1/2 study

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Previews FDA Legal Stock Split M&A Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZO + AAXN)

Raymond James: Axon Still Underappreciated After 170% Pop
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2018
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Arch Coal, AbbVie And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

General Dynamics Wins $44M Hydra Rockets Deal From U.S. Army

Nomura Upgrades Broadcom, Sees Dividend Hike Ahead