The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Results
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2018 3:40pm   Comments
Biotech stocks saw a resurgence this week, as a post-earnings follow-up rally and company-specific news offered support. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB) gained about 1.5 percent.

The following catalytic biotech events are set to occur this week:  

Conferences

  • 2018 European Society of Cardiology Congress: Aug. 25-29 in Munich, Germany
  • 13th European Congress on Epileptology: Aug. 26-30 in Vienna, Austria
  • International Conference on Molecular Biology and Medicine: Aug. 27-28 in Dubai, UAE
  • 8th Global Experts Meeting on Advances in Neurology and Neuropsychiatry: Aug. 27-28 in Tokyo, Japan
  • 5th International Conference on Glycobiology & Glycoproteomics: Aug. 27-28 in Toronto, Canada
  • 21st World Congress on Radiology & Cancer Research: Aug 27-28 in Toronto
  • 14th International Conference on Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology: Aug. 29-30 in Toronto
  • 5th International Conference on Neglected Tropical & Infectious Diseases: Aug. 29-30 in Boston
  • 5th Annual Congress on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs: Aug. 29-30 in Boston
  • 4th Annual Congress on Infectious Diseases: Aug. 29-30 in Boston
  • 4th World Congress on Parkinsons & Huntington Disease: Aug. 29-30 in Zurich, Switzerland
  • 4th International Conference on Epilepsy & Treatment: Aug. 29-30 in Zurich
  • 32nd Annual World Dentistry Summit: Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Boston
  • 6th World Summit on Heart, Stroke & Neurological Disorders: Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Boston
  • 14th World Summit on Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia Care Research and Awareness: Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Boston

PDUFA Dates

Tuesday

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) awaits FDA decision on Eravacycline, a fully synthetic fluorocycline being developed for complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Thursday

The FDA is set to rule on Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA)'s NDA for Volanesorsen, a RNAi drug to treat patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome. Akcea is a unit of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS).

Clinical Trial Results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will present late-phase data for Tafamidis, a TTR amyloid cardiomyopathy medication, at the European Society of Cardiology Congress on Monday.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) is due to release Phase 3 data for bempedoic acid/ezetimibe, being evaluated for hypercholesterolemia.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) is due to present Phase 1 data for its epilepsy treatment candidate XEN101 at the European Congress on Epileptology.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ: TGTX) has scheduled the release of Phase 3 UNITY-CLL study's top-line data for its TG-1101 and TGR-1202 combo to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for the end of summer 2018.

