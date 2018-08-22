Shares of Netherlands-based biotech argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) were trading up Wednesday following an announcement concerning its immuno-oncology antibody AGRX-115.

What Happened

Argenx said AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has opted to exercise its exclusive option to license and develop ARGX-115.

The companies struck a collaboration agreement in April 2016 that provided for Argenx to develop the product candidate through IND-enabling studies, and, upon the successful completion of these studies, AbbVie likely exercising its option to license the ARGX-115 program while assuming responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization.

ARGX-115 targets the GARP — glycoprotein A repetitions predominant — immuno-oncology target.

Why It's Important

Immuno-oncology, or the modulation of the body's own immune system to fight cancer, has evolved as an effective way to combat cancer.

What's Next

The exercising of the licensing option permits AbbVie to develop and commercialize ARGX-115-based products. In return, Argenx becomes eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $625 million as well as tiered royalties on sales, if approved.

Argenx has the right to co-promote ARGX-115-based products in the EU and Swiss Economic Area.

