The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Snub For Allergan, Myriad's Q4 Beat, Mallinckrodt's Stannsoporfin

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on Aug. 21)

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER)

(NASDAQ: ACER) Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS)(Raymond James upgraded the shares from Market Perform to Outperform)

(NYSE: AVNS)(Raymond James upgraded the shares from Market Perform to Outperform) Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX)

(NYSE: BDX) BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH)

(NASDAQ: TECH) DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

(NASDAQ: DXCM) Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS)

(NYSE: EBS) Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI)

(NASDAQ: MASI) Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)(reported above-consensus Q2 EPS)

(NYSE: MDT)(reported above-consensus Q2 EPS) Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

(NYSE: MRK) Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)

(NASDAQ: NEOG) Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)

(NASDAQ: RGEN) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) ADR (NYSE: TEVA)

(NYSE: TEVA) Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on Aug. 21)

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE)

(NASDAQ: PTIE) Trinity Biotech plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: TRIB)

Stocks In Focus

Allergan Receives CRL For its Uterine Bleeding Medication

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) said the FDA issued a complete response letter, or CRL, for its ulipristal acetate for treating abnormal uterine bleeding in women with uterine fibroids.

The company noted that the FDA cited safety concerns regarding ESYMA post-marketing reports outside the U.S.

The stock slid 2.1 percent to $187.10 in after-hours trading.

Myriad Genetics Q4 EPS Beats Estimates; Guidance Trails

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) reported fiscal year fourth-quarter revenues of $200.9 million compared to $199.6 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share rose from 29 cents to 38 cents, ahead of the 33 cents per share consensus estimate. However, the fiscal-year 2019 guidance came in below expectations.

The stock rose 1.07 percent to $43.30 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) recived a CRL from the FDA on its Stannsoporfin for treating neonates at risk for developing severe hyperbilirubinemia, or severe jaundice. The FDA provided guidance regarding areas of further evaluation for resubmitting Stannsoporfin NDA. Until the company meets with FDA, it doesn't expect to make decision related to future efforts in the development of the product