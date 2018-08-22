Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Snub For Allergan, Myriad's Q4 Beat, Mallinckrodt's Stannsoporfin
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2018 8:20am   Comments
Share:
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Snub For Allergan, Myriad's Q4 Beat, Mallinckrodt's Stannsoporfin
Related IBB
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Secures Approval For Expanded Label, ProPhase Labs Q2 Loss Narrows
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Earnings
Related
The Week Ahead: Alibaba, More Retail Earnings Take Center Stage
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
FDA rejects Mallinckrodt's stannsoporfin marketing application; shares down 3% premarket (Seeking Alpha)

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on Aug. 21)

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER)
  • Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS)(Raymond James upgraded the shares from Market Perform to Outperform)
  • Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX)
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)
  • BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH)
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)
  • Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS)
  • Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI)
  • Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)(reported above-consensus Q2 EPS)
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) ADR (NYSE: TEVA)
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on Aug. 21)

  • Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE)
  • Trinity Biotech plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: TRIB)

See Also: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs

Stocks In Focus

Allergan Receives CRL For its Uterine Bleeding Medication

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) said the FDA issued a complete response letter, or CRL, for its ulipristal acetate for treating abnormal uterine bleeding in women with uterine fibroids.

The company noted that the FDA cited safety concerns regarding ESYMA post-marketing reports outside the U.S.

The stock slid 2.1 percent to $187.10 in after-hours trading.

Myriad Genetics Q4 EPS Beats Estimates; Guidance Trails

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) reported fiscal year fourth-quarter revenues of $200.9 million compared to $199.6 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share rose from 29 cents to 38 cents, ahead of the 33 cents per share consensus estimate. However, the fiscal-year 2019 guidance came in below expectations.

The stock rose 1.07 percent to $43.30 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) recived a CRL from the FDA on its Stannsoporfin for treating neonates at risk for developing severe hyperbilirubinemia, or severe jaundice. The FDA provided guidance regarding areas of further evaluation for resubmitting Stannsoporfin NDA. Until the company meets with FDA, it doesn't expect to make decision related to future efforts in the development of the product

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News FDA Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + ACER)

50 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cesca, Acer Therapeutics Rally On Earnings, Aridis Makes Its Nasdaq Debut
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma, CareDx Soar On Earnings, Corcept Plunges On Bottom-Line Miss
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session