Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares were advancing strongly Monday after the announcement of positive results for its pipeline candidate SB414.

What Happened

Novan said its SB414 — a nitric oxide-releasing cream product candidate which is being evaluated for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis — produced positive results in two complementary Phase 1b clinical trials.

Clinical efficacy measures based on the trials were found to be highly correlated with critical and disease-relevant biomarker changes, the company said.

This suggests SB414 has the potential to modify the disease.

Why It's Important

Both the clinical and biomarker evidence support progressing nitric-oxide based treatments for multiple inflammatory skin diseases.

"These outcomes further reinforce the potential of the properties of the nitric oxide science and underlying Novan technology platform," the company said.

What's Next

Novan said said it would advance the development of SB414 as a treatment for atopic dermatitis, and conduct additional exploratory trials in psoriasis and acne rosacea.

"The data from the atopic dermatitis trial will be submitted for presentation by Drs. Guttman and Maeda-Chubachi at upcoming scientific and medical meetings," according to Novan.

