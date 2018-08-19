The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Earnings
Biotech stocks continued to see lackluster sentiment this week. The upcoming week's catalytic events could have a major say in charting the course for biotech stocks. Stay tuned to the following events.
Conferences
- 2018 World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders (IAPRD) - Aug. 19-22 in Lyon, France
- 28th World Congress on Diabetes, Obesity & Heart – Aug. 20-21 in Tokyo, Japan
- 13th Euro-Global Gastroenterology Conference – Aug. 20-21 in Rome, Italy
- Annual Meeting on Infectious Diseases – Aug. 20-21 in Prague, Czech Republic
- 3rd International Conference on Clinical and Counseling Psychology Aug. 20-21 in Singapore City, Singapore
- 20th Global Obesity Meeting – Aug. 24-25 in Singapore City, Singapore
- 3rd International Conference on Hypertension and Healthcare – Aug. 24-25 in Tokyo, Japan
PDUFA Dates
Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) awaits FDA ruling on its NDA for Stannsoporfin, which it acquired as part of its acquisition of privately-held InfaCare. Stannsoporfin is being evaluated for treating neonates at risk for developing severe hyperbilirubinemia, or severe jaundice. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is Wednesday, Aug. 22.
The FDA is set to give its verdict Thursday on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA)'s Inveltys for treating inflammation and pain in patients who have undergone ocular surgery.
Clinical Trial Presentations
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) is due to release Phase 1 data for its Nasoshield anthrax vaccine candidate in early Q3.
Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) will release in August Phase 3 data for bempedoic acid/ezetimibe, being evaluated for hypercholesterolemia.
Earnings
Tuesday
- Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)(before the market open)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)(after the market close)
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
