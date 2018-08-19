Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Earnings
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2018 12:00pm   Comments
Biotech stocks continued to see lackluster sentiment this week. The upcoming week's catalytic events could have a major say in charting the course for biotech stocks. Stay tuned to the following events.

Conferences

  • 2018 World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders (IAPRD) - Aug. 19-22 in Lyon, France
  • 28th World Congress on Diabetes, Obesity & Heart – Aug. 20-21 in Tokyo, Japan
  • 13th Euro-Global Gastroenterology Conference – Aug. 20-21 in Rome, Italy
  • Annual Meeting on Infectious Diseases – Aug. 20-21 in Prague, Czech Republic
  • 3rd International Conference on Clinical and Counseling Psychology Aug. 20-21 in Singapore City, Singapore
  • 20th Global Obesity Meeting – Aug. 24-25 in Singapore City, Singapore
  • 3rd International Conference on Hypertension and Healthcare – Aug. 24-25 in Tokyo, Japan

PDUFA Dates

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) awaits FDA ruling on its NDA for Stannsoporfin, which it acquired as part of its acquisition of privately-held InfaCare. Stannsoporfin is being evaluated for treating neonates at risk for developing severe hyperbilirubinemia, or severe jaundice. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The FDA is set to give its verdict Thursday on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA)'s Inveltys for treating inflammation and pain in patients who have undergone ocular surgery.

See Also: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These August PDUFA Dates

Clinical Trial Presentations

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) is due to release Phase 1 data for its Nasoshield anthrax vaccine candidate in early Q3.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) will release in August Phase 3 data for bempedoic acid/ezetimibe, being evaluated for hypercholesterolemia.

Earnings

Tuesday

  • Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)(before the market open)
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)(after the market close)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

  • Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST)
  • Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA)
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL)

Posted-In: InveltysBiotech Earnings News Previews FDA Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
