Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on Aug. 13)

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD)

(NASDAQ: IRMD) SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on Aug. 13)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST)

(NASDAQ: ACST) Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO)

(NASDAQ: AKAO) Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX)

(NASDAQ: AGRX) Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS)(reported a wider-than-expected loss for its Q2)

(NASDAQ: ASNS)(reported a wider-than-expected loss for its Q2) aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE)

(NASDAQ: LIFE) Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) (1-for-20 reverse stock split became effective)

(NASDAQ: AYTU) (1-for-20 reverse stock split became effective) Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

(NASDAQ: CBLI) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI)

(NASDAQ: DMPI) IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: IPCI)

(NASDAQ: IPCI) Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR)

(NASDAQ: OSIR) Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA)

(NASDAQ: PTLA) Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI)

(NASDAQ: PBYI) Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF)

(NASDAQ: SURF) Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX)

(NASDAQ: SYBX) Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI)(reacted to the announcement of Q2 results)

(NASDAQ: TMDI)(reacted to the announcement of Q2 results) VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV)

Stocks In Focus

Stocks Reacting To Earnings

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) reported a loss of 15 cents per share for the second quarter, wider than the loss of 13 cents per share last year. Analysts, on average, estimated a loss of 14 cents per share. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018 totaled $11.9 million.

The stock rose 3.66 percent to $1.98 in after-hours session.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) reported second-quarter net revenues of $2 million compared to $3.5 million last year, with the decline attributed to lower AXP sales due to a change in a distributor in China, lower BioArchive device sales and the termination of a royalty payment agreement last year.

The loss per share widened from 12 cents in Q217 to $1.73 in Q218. The stock jumped 11.76 percent to $11.76 percent in after-hours trading.

See Also: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) reported a loss of 47 cents per share for its second quarter compared to a loss of 59 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The stock gained 4.01 percent to $2.36 in after-hours trading.

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) said its second-quarter loss narrowed from $1.29 in Q217 to 64 cents per share in Q218. The consensus estimate had called for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The stock jumped 9.03 percent to $31.62 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Earnings

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) Q2 EPS $(0.58) Misses $(0.48) Estimate, Sales $11.6M Miss $14.42M Estimate

(NASDAQ: ATNX) Q2 EPS $(0.58) Misses $(0.48) Estimate, Sales $11.6M Miss $14.42M Estimate Array Biopharma Inc ( (NASDAQ: ARRY) Q4 EPS $(0.25) Misses $(0.24) Estimate, Sales $35.4M Miss $38.73M Estimate

( (NASDAQ: ARRY) Q4 EPS $(0.25) Misses $(0.24) Estimate, Sales $35.4M Miss $38.73M Estimate Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI)(before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BASI)(before the market open) Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) Q2 EPS $(0.13) Beats $(0.16) Estimate, Sales $7.036M Miss $8.3M Estimate

(NASDAQ: CGIX) Q2 EPS $(0.13) Beats $(0.16) Estimate, Sales $7.036M Miss $8.3M Estimate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Q2 EPS $(0.33) Beats $(0.42) Est.

(NASDAQ: EYEN) Q2 EPS $(0.33) Beats $(0.42) Est. Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Q2 EPS $(1.14) Misses $(0.89) Estimate, Sales $364K

(NASDAQ: URGN) Q2 EPS $(1.14) Misses $(0.89) Estimate, Sales $364K Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) Q2 EPS $(30.60) Misses $(0.84) Estimate, Sales $13.252M Beat $12.32M Estimate

(NASDAQ: STIM) Q2 EPS $(30.60) Misses $(0.84) Estimate, Sales $13.252M Beat $12.32M Estimate Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) Q2 EPS $(0.07) Beats $(0.08) Estimate, Sales $485K Beat $220K Estimate

(NASDAQ: ONTX) Q2 EPS $(0.07) Beats $(0.08) Estimate, Sales $485K Beat $220K Estimate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) Q2 EPS $(0.64) Beats $(0.77) Estimate, Sales $1.274M Beat $1.25M Estimate

(NASDAQ: OPTN) Q2 EPS $(0.64) Beats $(0.77) Estimate, Sales $1.274M Beat $1.25M Estimate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) Q2 EPS $(0.22) Beats $(0.23) Est., Sales $1.33M May Not Compare To $670K Est.

(NASDAQ: ARPO) Q2 EPS $(0.22) Beats $(0.23) Est., Sales $1.33M May Not Compare To $670K Est. aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: LIFE) (after the market close) Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: CYTX) (after the market close) Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the market close) Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: RSLS) (after the market close) RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: RXII) (after the market close) Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIPT) (after the market close)

IPO

Aridis Pharmaceuticals priced its offering of 2 million shares at $13 per share, at the low end of the estimated price range of $13-$15. The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ARDS.