The Week Ahead: Nvidia, Retailer Earnings In Focus
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 13. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Conferences
- KeyBanc Capital Markets Global Technology Leadership Forum August 12-14
Notable Earnings
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Q4 premarket
FDA/Biotech
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) PDUFA date for Migalastat (stock was halted the afternoon of August 10 and has yet to resume)
Investor Events
- IPO Quiet Period Expiration For Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: ALGRU) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)
- Offering quiet period expirations for Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) and Motus GI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS)
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NYSE: SYN) begins trading on a 1-for-35 reverse stock split-adjusted basis
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
- SEC quarterly 13F filing deadline for hedge funds and major shareholders
Conferences
- Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference August 14-15
Notable Earnings
FDA/Biotech
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) PDUFA date for Ivacaftor for Cystic Fibrosis
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) FDA AdCom meeting for ARIKAYCE
IPOs
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
Investor Events
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) monthly sales update
- Analyst/investor days for Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc (NYSE: CRL)
Wednesday
Economics
- U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m.
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Macy’s, Inc (NYSE: M) Q2 premarket
- Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q4 after hours
- NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Q1 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) PDUFA date for ORKAMBI in kids 12 to under 2 years of age (received approval for 2-5 year olds on August 7)
Investor Events
- Offering lockup expiration today for: Farmmi, Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI)
- Analyst/investor day for Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH)
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) monthly sales update
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
- Conferences
- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference August 16-17
Notable Earnings
- J.C. Penney Company, Inc (NYSE: JCP) Q2 premarket
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q2 premarket
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Q2 after hours
- Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN) Q2 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Bristol -Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for CM-32, Opdivo and chemo for small cell lung cancer
Friday
Economic
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q3 premarket
