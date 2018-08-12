The IPO Outlook For The Week: One Lonely Biotech
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) will issue 2 million shares between $13 and $15 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Based in California, the biotech firm develops therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections, including hospital-acquired infections and cystic fibrosis. Aridis has completed Phase 2 trials for one candidate, is conducting Phase 2 studies on two others and has three more in preclinical stages.
