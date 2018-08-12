The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB) has experienced volatility amid the release of another spate of earnings reports.

Even as the earnings season winds down, the upcoming week presents a slew of catalysts for biotech investors to watch.

Conferences

33rd International Conference on Dental and Oral Health: Aug. 13-14 in Dubai, UAE

17th Annual Congress on Pediatrics & Neonatology: Aug. 13-14 in Osaka, Japan

2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference: Aug. 14-15 in New York

16th Asia Pacific Biotechnology Congress: Aug. 15-16 in Singapore City, Singapore

International Conference on Cancer Research and Diagnostics: Aug. 15-16 in Singapore City, Singapore

Asia-Pacific Dermatology and Cosmetology Conference: Aug. 16-17 in Tokyo, Japan

PDUFA Dates

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) awaits an FDA verdict Monday on its NDA for Migalastat, which is being tested for treating patients 16 years and older with Fabry disease and amenable mutations.

The FDA is set to decide on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)'s lumacaftor and ivacaftor combo for cystic fibrosis patients ages 1-2. The PDUFA date for the pipeline candidate is set for Wednesday.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has a incoming decision from the FDA Thursday, as the agency is set to issue its verdict on the company's sBLA for Opdivo for treating small-cell lung cancer.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD)'s vaginal contraceptive candidate, segesterone acetate/ethinyl estradiol has a PDUFA date of Friday.

Clinical Trial Results

Early Q3 Schedule

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) is due to release Phase 1 results for its anthrax treatment candidate Nasoshield.

Earnings

Tuesday

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX)

(NASDAQ: ATNX) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO)

(NASDAQ: ARPO) Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX)

(NASDAQ: CYTX) Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

(NASDAQ: MYGN) Tecogen Inc (NASDAQ: TGEN)

(NASDAQ: TGEN) Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS)

(NASDAQ: RSLS) OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX)

Wednesday

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT)

Thursday

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT)

IPOs

Aridis Pharmaceuticals plans to offer 2 million shares in an IPO, with the pricing expected in the $13-$15 range. The company seeks to list the shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ARDS.

IPO Quiet Period Expiry