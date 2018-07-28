Biotech stocks saw modest gains this week, with earnings providing a boost even as clinical trial results elicited a mixed reaction.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) are among some prominent biotechs that reported solid results and offered optimistic assessments for thenear-to-medium term.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, biotech investors should watch for the following catalytic events.

Conferences

Global Experts Meeting On Diabetes, Hypertension & Metabolic Syndrome: July 30-31 in Melbourne, Australia.

8th International Conference on Geriatrics Gerontology & Palliative Nursing: July 30-31 in Barcelona, Spain.

International Pan Pacific Conference of ART & Perinatology: Aug. 3-5 in Las Vegas.

PDUFA Dates

FDA is set to announce its verdict on Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX)'s rare neuroendocrine tumor treatment candidate Azedra on Sunday, July 30.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) await the FDA's ruling on Elagolix for endometriosis-associated pain. Based on the three-month extension in the review period announced by the FDA on April 10, the decision could come in July or early August.

Earnings

Monday

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close) GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the close) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the open)

Tuesday

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the close) Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the close) NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NLNK) (after the close) Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: INCY) (before the open) Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: MEDP) (before the open) Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: HOLX) (after the close) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the open)

(NYSE: PFE) (before the open) NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the close) Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)

(NYSE: QGEN) Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (after the close)

Wednesday

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CNAT) (after the close) Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the open) ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: ARQL) (before the open) AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the close) AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN)

(NASDAQ: AXGN) Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the open) EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the close) Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) (after the close)

(NYSE: GMED) (after the close) IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: IDXX) (before the open) Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CLVS) (after the close) DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close) Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the close)

Thursday

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the close) Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: OBLN) (before the open) Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: XLRN) (after the close) I nsmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: INSM) (before the open) Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the open) Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: CRIS) (before the open) Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: ACOR) (before the open) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the open) Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) (before the open)

(NYSE: BDX) (before the open) Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ABUS) (after the close) Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) (after the close)

(NYSE: EBS) (after the close) T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the close) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the close) Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PACB) (after the close) Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) (after the close)

(NYSE: NVRO) (after the close) Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CERS) (after the close) TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TSRO) (after the close) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: REGN) (before the open) Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: RVNC) (after the close) Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the open) Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) (before the open)

(NYSE: ZTS) (before the open) ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD)

(NYSE: RMD) Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close) Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) (after the close)

(NYSE: GKOS) (after the close) Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: RGEN) (before the open) Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the open)

(NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the open) Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX)

IPO

Bionano Genomics, an instrumentation company operating in the genome analysis space, is proposing to offer 3.35 million shares in an IPO, with the price range estimated between $8 and $10. The company intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BNGO."