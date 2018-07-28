The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs
Biotech stocks saw modest gains this week, with earnings providing a boost even as clinical trial results elicited a mixed reaction.
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) are among some prominent biotechs that reported solid results and offered optimistic assessments for thenear-to-medium term.
Looking ahead to the upcoming week, biotech investors should watch for the following catalytic events.
Conferences
- Global Experts Meeting On Diabetes, Hypertension & Metabolic Syndrome: July 30-31 in Melbourne, Australia.
- 8th International Conference on Geriatrics Gerontology & Palliative Nursing: July 30-31 in Barcelona, Spain.
- International Pan Pacific Conference of ART & Perinatology: Aug. 3-5 in Las Vegas.
PDUFA Dates
FDA is set to announce its verdict on Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX)'s rare neuroendocrine tumor treatment candidate Azedra on Sunday, July 30.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) await the FDA's ruling on Elagolix for endometriosis-associated pain. Based on the three-month extension in the review period announced by the FDA on April 10, the decision could come in July or early August.
Earnings
Monday
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the close)
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the open)
Tuesday
- Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the close)
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the close)
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) (after the close)
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the open)
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) (before the open)
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) (after the close)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the open)
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the close)
- Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (after the close)
Wednesday
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) (after the close)
- Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the open)
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) (before the open)
- AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the close)
- AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN)
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the open)
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close)
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the close)
- Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) (after the close)
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) (before the open)
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (after the close)
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close)
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the close)
Thursday
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the close)
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) (before the open)
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) (after the close)
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (before the open)
- Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the open)
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) (before the open)
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (before the open)
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close)
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the open)
- Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) (before the open)
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (after the close)
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) (after the close)
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the close)
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the close)
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) (after the close)
- Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) (after the close)
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) (after the close)
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) (after the close)
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) (before the open)
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) (after the close)
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the open)
- Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) (before the open)
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD)
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close)
- Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) (after the close)
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) (before the open)
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the open)
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX)
IPO
Bionano Genomics, an instrumentation company operating in the genome analysis space, is proposing to offer 3.35 million shares in an IPO, with the price range estimated between $8 and $10. The company intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BNGO."
