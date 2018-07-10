On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep, Joel and Dennis discussed how to work out trades when the tape is moving against you (5:30). They also break down the premarket trading in PepsiCo Inc (NYSE: PEP) after its strong Q2 earnings report (8:35), and ratings changes to Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) (33:41) and iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) (52:07).

Plus, Nic Chahine breaks down his options strategies on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).

Featured Guests:

Nic Chahine, Options Expert and Author of Create Income With Options Spreads on Marketfy

Nic Chahine joins the show every Tuesday to discuss the week's options outlook. He is also a Marketfy Maven and the author of Create Income With Options Spreads. Prior to trading full time, he climbed the ranks of the corporate finance world. Then in 2000, Chahine branched out with an internet venture as CFO/COO. The venture paid off well enough to allow him to start his own fund and pursue his passion: the stock market. Chahine also has a background in electrical engineering.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick

Joel Elconin

