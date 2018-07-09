Market Overview

PreMarket Prep for July 9: Monday's 'Buy The Dip' Market; David Breuhan On Trade Tariffs
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2018 10:14am   Comments
On Monday's PreMarket Prep, Joel and Dennis were joined by David Breuhan, Vice President of Schwartz & Co. Investment Advisors, who pointed to how we can learn from history to see that trade tariffs will hurt the market. 

Watch the show on Youtube below, or listen to the podcast here. Our interview with David begins at the 17:30 mark of the video and 15:30 in the podcast.

Discussion topics on today’s show:

  • Biotech's strength leading the market on Friday
  • Upgrades to FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU)
  • How to approach trading Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)

Featured Guests:

David Breuhan, Vice President of Schwartz & Co. Investment Advisors; Author of “Spread The Wealth: More Haves, Fewer Have-Nots"
David R. Breuhan is the Vice President and Portfolio Manager with the private investment firm of Schwartz & Co., Inc. For the past 22 years, he has managed corporate and public retirement plans and provided advice as a personal financial planner.

Captain Breuhan served in the United States, Germany and the Middle East for seven years as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army. He attended Airborne and Ranger Training and the Canadian Land Warfare Command and Staff College. While stationed with the First Squadron, First Cavalry, he conducted surveillance along the Iron Curtain. In 1988, a unit under his command won the Boeselager Cavalry Competition, placing first out of 24 teams from 12 NATO nations. David served as the Commander of Bravo Troop, First Squadron, Third Armored Cavalry Regiment during Operation Desert Storm.

David has briefed the Vice President, Members of Congress and the United States International Trade Commission. His book, Spread The Wealth: More Haves Fewer Have-Nots, has been published by Hamilton Books.
He received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Science in Finance, with high distinction, from Walsh College.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick
Joel Elconin

