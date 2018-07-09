The Week Ahead: Trump Goes To London, Big Banks Herald Earnings Season's Return
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 9. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Economic
- U.S. President Trump expected to announce his pick for next SCOTUS Justice
Conferences
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) holding Google Marketing Live 2018 on July 9-11
Investor Events
- KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) analyst/investor day
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Conferences
- Semicon West in San Francisco July 10-12
Notable Earnings
FDA/Biotech
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for Opdivo-Yervoy sBLA in colorectal cancer
Investor Events
- IPO analyst quiet period expires for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) and Avalara, Inc (NYSE: AVLR), watch for new sell-side initiations; BZ NOTE: Avalara shares spiked the day the SCOTUS decided in favor of state sales taxes on e-commerce sales with some interpreting this as positive for AVLR; this may or may not influence analyst coverage
- IPO quiet period/lockup expires for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI)
- Keurig Dr. Pepper - formerly Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE: DPS) - expected to begin trading under symbol KDP, becoming the seventh-largest company in U.S. food/beverage sector; look out for new analyst coverage
- Analyst/investor days for: Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX)
Wednesday
Economic
- NATO Summit 2018 July 11-12
Conferences
- The Blockchain World Conference in Atlantic City featuring John McAfee, Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) CEO Patrick Byrne, and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Blockchain Engineering Exec Graham Mosley
Notable Earnings
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Q2 premarket
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expiration for Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO)
- Offering lockup expirations for: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT)
- Retail sales for the month of June from: Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST); BZ NOTE: Costco monthly sales release time changing from 9 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET, beginning with this report
- Analyst/investor days for: General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) and Entegris, Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
- U.S. June CPI data 8:30 a.m.
FDA/Biotech
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) to present Phase 2 data on ZYN002 for Fragile X Syndrome
Investor Events
- Retail sales for June from: The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) and L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB)
Friday
Economics
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
- Pres. Trump makes a “working visit” to the UK
Notable Earnings
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q2 premarket
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Q2 premarket
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q2 premarket
Investor Events
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) business update call
