The Week Ahead: Trump Goes To London, Big Banks Herald Earnings Season's Return
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2018 1:16pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 9. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Economic

Conferences

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) holding Google Marketing Live 2018 on July 9-11

Investor Events

  • KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) analyst/investor day

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

  • Semicon West in San Francisco July 10-12

Notable Earnings

  • PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Q2 premarket
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) Q3 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for Opdivo-Yervoy sBLA in colorectal cancer

Investor Events

  • IPO analyst quiet period expires for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) and Avalara, Inc (NYSE: AVLR), watch for new sell-side initiations; BZ NOTE: Avalara shares spiked the day the SCOTUS decided in favor of state sales taxes on e-commerce sales with some interpreting this as positive for AVLR; this may or may not influence analyst coverage
  • IPO quiet period/lockup expires for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI)
  • Keurig Dr. Pepper - formerly Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE: DPS) - expected to begin trading under symbol KDP, becoming the seventh-largest company in U.S. food/beverage sector; look out for new analyst coverage
  • Analyst/investor days for: Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX)

Wednesday
Economic

  • NATO Summit 2018 July 11-12

Conferences

  • The Blockchain World Conference in Atlantic City featuring John McAfee, Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) CEO Patrick Byrne, and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Blockchain Engineering Exec Graham Mosley

Notable Earnings

  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Q2 premarket

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expiration for Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO)
  • Offering lockup expirations for: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT)
  • Retail sales for the month of June from: Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST); BZ NOTE: Costco monthly sales release time changing from 9 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET, beginning with this report
  • Analyst/investor days for: General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) and Entegris, Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG)

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
  • U.S. June CPI data 8:30 a.m.

FDA/Biotech

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) to present Phase 2 data on ZYN002 for Fragile X Syndrome

Investor Events

  • Retail sales for June from: The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) and L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB)

Friday
Economics

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
  • Pres. Trump makes a “working visit” to the UK

Notable Earnings

  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q2 premarket
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Q2 premarket
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q2 premarket

Investor Events

  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) business update call

