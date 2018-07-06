On Thursday's PreMarket Prep, Joel and Dennis were joined by STAT News Senior Writer Adam Feuerstein, who broke down the surprising Alzheimer's drug news from Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB), and Chaikin Analytics Chief Market Strategist Dan Russo, who highlighted several sectors he's bullish on right now.

Watch the show on Youtube below, or listen to the podcast here.

Discussion topics on today’s show:

What the Biogen headline really means, and whether the rest of the sector could get propped up on this news

The trading action around the Jobs Number

Why the financials are unattractive right now

Featured Guests:

Adam Feuerstein, Senior Writer at STAT News (08:50)

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. A veteran journalist, Adam was most recently Senior Columnist at TheStreet, where he wrote about biotech and drug stocks.

Dan Russo, Chief Market Strategist at Chaikin Analytics (1:01:35)



Dan Russo is the Chief Market Strategist at Chaikin Analytics where writes the Daily Market Insights newsletter and provides thematic trading and investment ideas for clients. Prior to joining Chaikin Analytics, Dan was an institutional sales professional at Needham and Company where he combined the research being done by the firm’s fundamental analysts with his own technical analysis to generate actionable trading ideas for the firm's hedge fund clients. Before joining Needham, Dan worked in an institutional sales role at Susquehanna International Group from 2007 – 2011. Dan started his trading career as a specialist and member at the New York Stock Exchange responsible for maintaining markets in the domestic equities, US-listed foreign equities and closed-end funds. Dan is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the CMT Association. He holds an MBA in finance with an international designation from Fordham University.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick

Joel Elconin

Tune into the show live at on premarket.benzinga.com or via the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Google Play

Like the show? Keep up with all Benzinga news!