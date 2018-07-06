Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen And Eisai's Alzheimer's Drug Meets End Points In Mid-Stage Trial, Obseva To List Shares On Swiss Exchange
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2018 8:02am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen And Eisai's Alzheimer's Drug Meets End Points In Mid-Stage Trial, Obseva To List Shares On Swiss Exchange
Related IBB
A Look At Biotech In 2018 And The Biggest Catalysts Coming Up In The Second Half Of The Year
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Realm Therapeutics To List On Nasdaq, CASI Pharma Added To Russell 2000 Index
Healthcare Dashboard - Update (Seeking Alpha)
Related BIIB
18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop As US-China Trade War Begins
Biogen +6% after Alzheimer's drug succeeds in trial (Seeking Alpha)

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on July 5)

  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS)
  • Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT)
  • Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS)
  • Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)(Piper Jaffray raised price target from $24 to $30)
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on July 3)

Stocks In Focus

Biogen-Eisai's Alzheimer's Drug Meets Predefined End Points In Mid-stage Trial

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 study of their BAN2401, which was evaluated in a 856-patient trial for treating early Alzheimer's disease.

BAN2401 is an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody.

"The study achieved statistical significance on key predefined endpoints evaluating efficacy at 18 months on slowing progression in Alzheimer's Disease Composite Score (ADCOMS) and on reduction of amyloid accumulated in the brain as measured using amyloid-PET (positron emission tomography)," the companies said.

Obseva To List Shares On Swiss Exchange

Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) announced its shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, effective July 13 under the ticker symbol OBSN. The company shares are already listed on the Nasdaq since Jan. 2017. Obseva also indicated that it will not issue any additional shares related to its Swiss listing.

Posted-In: Biotech News Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + ABUS)

18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop As US-China Trade War Begins
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Realm Therapeutics To List On Nasdaq, CASI Pharma Added To Russell 2000 Index
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Mastercard, Sirius XM, Verizon And More
The Week Ahead: Senate Weighs Sprint-T-Mobile Merger, Nike Earnings And A Slew Of IPOs
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.