Biotech stocks held their ground in a holiday-shortened week amid a drought of market-moving catalysts.

Looking ahead, the following are catalytic events for biotech investors to watch.

Conferences

Fourth International Conference on Neurological Disorders & Stroke: July 9-10 in Sydney, Australia.

15th International Conference on Digestive Disorders and Gastroenterology: July 11-12 in Sydney, Australia.

13th International Conference on Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine: July 12-13 in Paris, France.

Hematologists Global Summit 2018: July 13-14 in Sydney, Australia.

Third International Conference on Ophthalmology: July 10-11 in Bangkok, Thailand.

12th International Conference on Pediatric, Perinatal and Diagnostic Pathology: July 13-14 in Toronto, Canada.

International Conference on Pediatric Pharmacology and Therapeutics: July 13-14 in Toronto, Canada.

Annual Congress on Mental Health: July 9-11 in Paris, France.

PDUFA Dates

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s sBLA for its Opdivo-Yervoy combination for treating adults with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan will come up before the FDA, with the agency set to rule July 10 on the application.

Adcom Meeting Schedule

FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee is set to discuss GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK)'s NDA for the tafenoquine tablet in a 150-milligram dosage for prevention of relapse of Plasmodium vivax malaria July 12.

Clinical Trials

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is set to present Phase 2 data for ZYN002 in Fragile X syndrome. The data released last September showed that the study met the primary endpoint.

Early Q3 Release

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) is set to release Phase 1 data for its anthrax therapy Nasoshield.

Mid-2018 Releases

GlaxoSmithKline is likely to release Phase 2b data for its anti-SAP mAb, chemically dezamizumab, which is being tested for amyloidosis.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) will release interim analysis of Phase 3 data for its INOpulse delivery device meant to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) is set to release Phase 3 results from the GENESIS clinical trial, which evaluates its BL-8040 for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells used for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) and Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) are likely to release Phase 3 data for the b-thalassemia treatment Luspatercept, based on the BELIEVE trial.

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA), which debuted on Nasdaq June 15 following a 5-million-share IPO at $15 per share, will see its IPO quiet period expire.