Biotech stocks came under pressure earlier in the week, weighed down by negative trial results, mixed FDA verdicts and overall pessimistic broader market sentiment, but recovered in the last two sessions. Yet the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB) ended the week marginally lower.

Can the sector bounce back? Stay tuned to the following catalytic biotech events in the coming week.

Medical, Biotech, Health Care Conferences

The International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-Oncology: June 30-July 3 in Denver, Colorado.

34th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology: July 1-4 in Barcelona, Spain.

U.K. Radiological and Radiation Oncology Congress 2018: July 2-4 in Liverpool, England.

11th FENS Forum of Neuroscience: July 7-11 in Berlin, Germany.

Clinical Trial Results

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) is scheduled to release updated Phase 1 data for its indoximod in combination with chemotherapy and radiation to treat diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma at the ISPNO on July 1.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) will release Phase 3 data for its ZX008 that is being evaluated in Study 1504 for Dravet syndrome in late June or early July.

Pending Releases From The First Half Of 2018

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) is due to release Phase 2 data for BTT1023 in primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY) will release Phase 3 data for its Tecentriq in combo with chemotherapy using Carboplatin and Abraxane based on the Impower132 study. The combo is being tested for squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) is scheduled to release Phase 2 data for LJN452 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) is due to release Phase 2 monotherapy data for its subcutaneously administrated APL-2 for auto-immune hemolytic anemia.

Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) will present Phase 3 data for its semaglutide oral formulation for Type 2 diabetes. The company will also release Phase 3 data for its Somapacitan, which is being evaluated in the REAL 3 study for adult growth hormone deficiency.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) is scheduled to present Phase 1 top-line data for its chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus treatment candidate Korsuva.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is due to release Phase 1 data for its ZYN001, evaluated for Tourette syndrome.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is due to release Phase 1b data for its GEN-1 in ovarian cancer.

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) is slated to release an interim analysis of Phase 2 data for Pacritinib in the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) is scheduled to release Phase 2 top-line data for its ATI-502 AA-202 in a topical application that's being evaluated for alopecia areata.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) will release Phase 1/2 data from the first patient cohort for the Ropinirole implant in the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: AST) and BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) are scheduled to release further readouts of Phase 1/2 data on their cervical spinal cord injury treatment option AST-OPCI, which was evaluated in a study dubbed SCiSTAR.

