Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Launches New Pediatric Humira, IPO Deluge Hits The Street

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 20)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO)(announced initiation of Phase 3 ACTIVATE study, which evaluated its AG-348 in patients with Pyruvate kinase deficiency who do not receive regular blood transfusions)

(NASDAQ: ANGO) Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)

(NASDAQ: AXGN) Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) (announced that FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to its late stage CD34+ cell therapy program for treating refractory angina)

(NASDAQ: MRTX) MORPHOSYS AG/S ADR (NASDAQ: MOR)(presented at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 20)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK)(announced results of a late-stage study for CINGAL 16-02, which showed that the study did not meet the primary endpoint)

(NASDAQ: NVIV) Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS)(announced $1.5 million direct registered offering priced at-the-market)

Stocks In Focus

AbbVie Launches New Pediatric Formulation of Humira

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) launched humira for subcutaneous injection of strength 20mg in 0.2 ml syringe, a new pediatric formulation of the fully human anti-TNF-alpha monoclonal antibody. The launch follows the listing of it in the National Health Insurance reimbursement price list on June 15.

"HUMIRA has an indication of "treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA)" that develops in pediatric patients," AbbVie said.

On The Radar

IPOs

AVROBIO priced its offering of 5.25 million shares in an IPO at $19 per share, The developer of ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases is listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: AVRO).

Aptinyx, which develops therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system priced its IPO of 5.33 million shares at $16 apiece. The company will list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: APTX).

Kezar Life Sciences, which develops therapies for autoimmune diseases and oncology, has set an IPO price of $15 for its 5 million common stock offering.The company is due to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: KZR).

Magenta Therapeutics, which offered 6.67 million shares in an IPO, has priced its offering at $15 per share. The company develops novel medicines to aid in bone marrow transplant. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: MGTA).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, which develops ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, priced its offering of 5 million shares at $15. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: XERS).

Other Events

The two-day JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference being held in New York concludes.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) will present a poster on fostamatinib for treating Adult Persistent/Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies, or FOCIS, Annual Meeting in San Francisco. The poster will shed light on the safety and efficacy results from patients who converted from placebo onto the 049 open-label extension study.