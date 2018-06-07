Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 6)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG)

(NASDAQ: AMAG) Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)

(NYSE: BAX) Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE)

(NASDAQ: BGNE) BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH)

(NASDAQ: TECH) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) CAS Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASM)

(NASDAQ: CASM) CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD)

(NASDAQ: CNMD) Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR)

(NASDAQ: CSBR) Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO)

(NASDAQ: CTSO) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX)

(NASDAQ: ELOX) Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS)

(NASDAQ: EOLS) EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)

(NASDAQ: EXAS) Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)

(NASDAQ: GHDX) Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE)

(NYSE: HAE) Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

(NASDAQ: PODD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ

(NASDAQ: JAZZ Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS)

(NASDAQ: KRYS) Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH)

(NYSE: LH) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL)

(NASDAQ: MDGL) Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP)

(NASDAQ: MEDP) MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP)

(NASDAQ: MEIP) ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD)

(NYSE: RMD) Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: ONCY)

(NASDAQ: ONCY) Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX)

(NASDAQ: PGNX) Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX)

(NASDAQ: RGNX) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM)

(NASDAQ: RYTM) TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD)

(NASDAQ: TXMD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE)

(NASDAQ: RARE) Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 6)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV)

(NASDAQ: ACHV) Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH)

(NASDAQ: SCPH) TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV)

Stocks In Focus

Johnson & Johnson to Sell Sterilization Business to Fortive

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced a deal to sell its Advanced Sterilization Products, or ASP, business to Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) for $2.8 billion, with $2.7 billion in cash proceeds and the remaining $0.1 billion in retained net receivables. The ASP business fetched Johnson & Johnson $775 million in net revenues in 2017.

Fortive rallied 5.46 percent to $79.05 in after-hours trading.

Protesostasis Cystic Fibrosis Drug Trial Shows Issues With Safety

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) announced data from the Phase 1, 14-day dosing study of PTI-801 in cystic fibrosis patients on background Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) therapy, which showed improvement in sweat chloride and body mass index, the study's exploratory endpoints.

"At higher doses, PTI-801 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in SC and BMI in the 14-day treatment period," the company said.

The improvement in ppFEV – reflective of lung function, though observed in all cohorts, was not statistically significant, the company added.

The stock plunged 15.92 percent to $4.12 in after-hours trading.

Common Stock Offerings

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) announced offering of common shares for development of its VK5211, VK2809 and VK0214 programs.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) announced intention for offering common share.

Pricing Of Common Stock Offerings

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) priced offering of 5.4 million shares at $15.75/share for gross proceeds of $300 million.

Madrigal Pharma priced offering of 1.347 million shares at $305/share for gross proceeds of $85.1 million.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) priced offering of 4.3 million share at $40/share for gross proceeds of $172 million.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) priced its upsized offering of 13.7 million shares.

On The Radar

The following company reports earnings on Thursday:

FDA Tidbits

The FDA filed a compliant against Innovative BioDefense, which sells Zylast topical antiseptics, a hand sanitizer, by falsely claiming it offers protection against pathogens such as norovirus, rotavirus, flu virus, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus and ebola.